[WATCH] What happened with Randy Orton after SmackDown, security gets involved

This week's episode of WWE SmackDown ended with Randy Orton standing tall. After the show went off the air, The Viper greeted the WWE Universe, and security also had to get involved.

In the main event, Orton defeated Solo Sikoa in a singles match. He delivered an RKO to AJ Styles during the post-match segment and caught Roman Reigns with one.

After cameras stopped rolling, Orton greeted the WWE Universe as officials and staff tried to get him backstage. However, The Viper insisted on greeting every fan ringside while the security kept trying to escort him backstage.

Randy Orton believes he deserves credit for Roman Reigns' success

Randy Orton recently spoke about Roman Reigns and briefly discussed his journey into becoming a main event star.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Viper reflected on Reigns headlining WrestleMania on multiple occasions.

"I remember cutting a promo with him [Roman Reigns] around 10 years ago in the ring... I am basically telling him everything I have done and how he has done none of that. Now here we are, ten years later, I think he has main-evented WrestleMania like maybe six years in a row, or something like that. That's unheard of. It is almost like after he faced me at SummerSlam in 2014, I was like the good luck rabbit's foot or something," he said.

Orton added:

"I think at least half of the credit. At least half of the credit should be mine. Does that mean I get a percentage of his merch sales?"

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in a Fatal Four-Way Match involving Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles.

