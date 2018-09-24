Opinion: John Cena's return more exciting than The Undertaker vs Triple H match in Australia

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 616 // 24 Sep 2018, 00:10 IST

WWE Legend - John Cena

WWE seems to have done nothing to promote John Cena's return to the ring after WrestleMania 34. John Cena is only one of two wrestlers alongside The Rock currently designated under the category 'sporadic appearances' in WWE list of personnel on Wikipedia.

While it looks quite clear that Cena will only be making appearances on the major Pay-Per-Views in future, WWE seems to be too ignorant to promote Cena's return at WWE Super Show-Down Australia.

If one doesn't look for the Super Show-Down Match Card, it's seemingly not even in anybody's knowledge that Cena is apparently making a return in what will be his third match in the entire year.

John Cena has been an integral part of the company for almost two decades now and just because Vince has decided to pass the "Face of the Company" torch to Roman Reigns, doesn't mean in any way that the WWE Universe isn't waiting to see the legend back in the ring.

WWE Super Show-Down is being promoted as a one last time match between The Undertaker and Triple H, and it sure as hell sounds really interesting. But I am more or less convinced about the idea of two veterans aged 49 and 53 years fighting in the ring. Truth be told, this won't be anything similar or close to when The Undertaker faced Triple H at WrestleMania.

Yes, the stakes are high and Shawn Michaels and Kane will be at ringside supporting their partners, but matches are remembered not because of the names involved, but because of fighting that happens inside the ring.

John Cena in that regard has so much of wrestling left in him. And with rumours doing the rounds that John Cena will finally unveil his Sixth Move of Doom which will be a variation of the Lightning Fist he used on Elias during a Live Event in Shanghai, it only ensures more excitement in watching him return to the ring.