Opinion: Why WWE "Super" events are underwhelming

Dennis Stansfield FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 455 // 19 Sep 2018, 10:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Last year, WWE said that they would be cutting back on the Pay Per View schedule. Fast forward to a year later, and now they are on the cusp of doing three events in the span of about a month for the second time this year, and that is part of the problem with today's WWE programming.

Back in April, we had WrestleMania 34 on April 8th, followed by the Greatest Royal Rumble on April 27th, which was followed by Backlash a week later on May 6th. Now WWE is about to do it again as we head towards Super Show-Down on October 6th, which will be followed by Evolution on October 28th, which will be followed by the newly announced Crown Jewel event, which will take place on November 2nd. This means that once again, WWE will be building up three events at the same time, which leads to a messy product on television, especially RAW.

First of all, it makes for predictable television. Look at Hell in a Cell, for example, matches like Samoa Joe v. AJ Styles, The Shield v. Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, and Braun Strowman, and Becky Lynch v. Charlotte. These matches were already announced before Hell in a Cell, which means that it was obvious who would win the matches this past Sunday. Although they did pull a swerve and had Becky Lynch defeat Charlotte. Also, with Reigns v. Strowman v. Lesnar being announced for Crown Jewel in November, it makes any Reigns title defense, such as last night against Baron Corbin, useless since Reigns will not drop the title before November at the earliest. It would be fine if these matches were announced after the original match happens, but announcing it beforehand just makes the original match pointless for the most part since you know who will win.

Also, building up three events at the same time makes for a messy product on television. Right now, the main focus is building towards the Super Show-Down event, which is three weeks away. At the same time, the build for Crown Jewel in November is already starting in the form of Reigns v. Strowman v. Lesnar for the Universal Championship. While this is going on, Evolution, the Women's only event in late October, has become an afterthought. Sadly, that is what happens when you have to build up three shows at the same time and only have five hours per week to do it in.

On top of that, let's not forget the insane travel schedule this will cause as well. Apart from RAW, SmackDown, and house shows, Super Show-Down takes place in Australia and Crown Jewel takes place in Saudi Arabia. Following that is the annual European tour. All of that takes place in the span of over a month. So, in addition to these special events causing for messy programming, it is also creating a crazy travel schedule, which could lead to more injuries, which is the last thing WWE needs.