Randy Orton healed from injury? Four premium live events he could return at

Randy Orton has been gone for a long time now. The 43-year-old superstar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since losing to The Usos on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown in May 2022. The reason for The Viper's absence is a severe back injury.

While it seemed Orton would not be back for a long time, a few websites have reported that he could be nearing a return. The Legend Killer has not shared any plans to retire at the moment.

Orton wants more time in ring he is no where near finished, told by a source he could be back anytime now. Some are in the company want MITB However he maybe held off until Summerslam



If Randy Orton is to make a comeback, a return at Money in the Bank could be a little early but worthwhile. Orton wasn't on the card at WWE Clash at Castle last year, which means he hasn't wrestled at a premium live event in London for years. This return, if done, could blow the roof off of the O2 Arena.

SummerSlam would be the perfect event for the former world champion. As one of the company's "big four" events, it's a suitable stage for someone of Orton's status to return at.

Fastlane and Payback are two PLEs that are returning to WWE TV after two years, as announced by WWE in the past 24 hours. Randy Orton lost his matches at both premium live events previously – against Keith Lee at Payback 2020 and against Alexa Bliss at Fastlane 2021. The Viper could return at either of these events and turn his record around.

Randy Orton has a set retirement time in mind

The Legend Killer still looks like a million bucks; however, he is not young anymore and has entered his mid-40s. This is the age when superstars usually either transition to another industry, retire, or become part-time performers. The Legend Killer has done none of three up to now.

On the Ringer Wrestling Podcast, prior to his injury, Orton claimed he loves wrestling and has no plans of retiring anytime soon.

“I’m 41. By the time I’m 50, I think I’m done. But I’m not like, I’ll do auditions every once in a while, but I almost only do them because my wife says ‘oh do them, because what if you don’t?” Orton said. “And I would go out and have that last match when I’m 50 and be able to say I did it on my terms. That’s 9 years from now. But I don’t see an end to my career any time soon. I’d like to continue to go.”

Orton's return plans are currently still confined to rumors; however, we hope Randy Orton is soon back on WWE TV. The fans miss him, and he surely misses the fans too.

