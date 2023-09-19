Backstage reason for changes to WWE RAW tonight - Reports

This week's episode of WWE RAW underwent some changes before the show went on the air. The order of matches was changed, and a superstar was replaced by someone else in a title match.

According to PWInsider, Tegan Nox was supposed to answer Becky Lynch's open challenge for the NXT Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Natalya was slated to face Xia Li on WWE Main Event, which was taped before the show. However, plans were changed, and Nox ended up facing Xia instead while Natalya collided with The Man on the red brand.

The Tegan Nox vs. Xia Li match was produced by Bobby Roode, according to the report. Dragon Lee was backstage and in the crowd for the show, and the report mentions that he was brought in to raise NXT's profile with the aim of attracting viewers to Tuesday nights.

PWInsider also reported that Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura was supposed to take place after Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, but the higher-ups decided to push it deeper into the show so that later segments would have more star power as Seth Rollins was involved.

Expand Tweet

Shinsuke won the bout via disqualification, as Ricochet attacked him with a steel chair.

Did you enjoy this week's episode of WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!