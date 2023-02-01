Tom Brady retirement: When 36-year-old female WWE star brutally trashed the NFL GOAT's legacy

NFL megastar Tom Brady recently dropped the bombshell on his second retirement. Regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Brady's cabinet boasts seven Super Bowl trophies, five Super Bowl MVP awards, and 15 Pro Bowl selections, among various other feats. His exploits are well-known worldwide, regardless of the sport, and even caught the attention of a female WWE star.

WWE openly publicizes the National Football League, as most of the megastars in the locker room have NFL roots. Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and even Goldberg are part of the list. Brady's former teammate and best friend Rob Gronkowski even hosted WrestleMania and even had a short 24/7 title run.

Instead of commending the sport, the Stamford-based promotion usually uses the love fans have for football against them to put over the heels. A Superstar will take a shot at an NFL team or player to gain heel heat.

A similar case was seen in 2019. Charlotte Flair, who boasted of seven Women's Championships at the time, mocked the legacy of Tom Brady on Twitter. The NFL legend had only won six Super Bowl rings back then. His herculean feat came out short on The Nature Girl's record, prompting a cheeky reply from the latter.

"Six titles? Cute!”.

On the December 31 episode of SmackDown last year, Charlotte defeated Ronda Rousey to be a 13-time Women's Champion. The 36-year-old is about to equal her father, Ric Flair's record of 16 world title wins. As for Tom Brady, the NFL star claims that he is retiring for good this time. The Tampa Tom lost his penultimate match to the Dallas Cowboys last year.

WWE Superstar The Miz believed Tom Brady would never stay retired

The Miz is an avid football fan. He closely follows the game and often reacts to it, much to the entrainment of his million of social media followers. Last year, the WWE star was a part of The Rich Eisen Show in which he discussed a variety of topics, including the retirement of Tom Brady.

"Is he (Tom Brady) really going to stay retired? I don't think so... When you love something so much and then you just put it on the shelf and say no I'm not going to do this anymore, it's hard to leave."

The A-Lister then compared Brady with other veterans and how he looked fit despite his age. His ball velocity was astounding. The Miz then continued on the topic of his performance.

"Watching him play this year, it didn't feel like his body couldn't do it anymore. Maybe his brain is starting to get to a point where it's like, 'maybe I can do something else."

Watch the entire interview down below:

Brady plans to stay retired as per the latest news. It remains to be seen whether he stays true to it.

Do you think Tom Brady will stay retired this time around? Let us know in the comments section below!

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes