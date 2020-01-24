Top heel Superstar could make WWE return and win the Royal Rumble (Opinion)

24 Jan 2020, 07:03 IST SHARE

Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble match, unlike any other matches, has the scope for a wide range of predictions. Surprise entrants, possible eliminations and the eventual winner - there's a lot for the fans to sink their teeth into.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz shared their picks and predictions for the Royal Rumble PPV.

While Shayna Baszler is the favourite to win the Women's Royal Rumble match, Korey Gunz picked Nia Jax to return and win the chance to contest for a Women's title at WrestleMania.

Korey provided two interesting propositions. The first was to have Jax win the Rumble as a heel and go on to face Becky Lynch, who she has some unfinished business against.

The second and less likely angle would be to get Jax back as a monster face and go after Bayley and Sasha Banks on SmackDown.

Here's Korey's prediction and explanation:

So my pick for this, and I agree with you that Baszler is probably the betting favourite, but I also agree with you that her feud with Becky Lynch can easily be jumpstarted by just having her come out on RAW, choke Becky out or something like that. There you go. There is your feud. So I don't think that they need to waste a Royal Rumble win on Shayna Baszler to get her and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

So my pick for the Rumble match is going to be a returning Nia Jax. She's going to be my pick for this, I think she could come, and I think you could play it either way. Does she come in as a heel? And maybe make you think. Her and Becky Lynch have some unfinished business as well, so maybe you put that seed in people's mind that she is going to come after Becky and the RAW title, or maybe you kind of bring her in as a Monster face and she goes over to SmackDown and she bumps around Bayley and Sasha Banks for a couple of weeks and leads into a feud there. I'm going Nia Jax as my pick for the women's Royal Rumble match.

Tom Colohue liked the sound of Korey's idea while also adding that Nia Jax is nearing full fitness and could make her in-ring return soon. However, he has no idea whether it would happen at the Rumble.

Tom replied by saying:

That's a good shout. I completely agree with what you said there. I know that she's at least nearing full fitness and when it comes to the Rumble you can be protected and obviously it would be a few months before the WrestleMania match happens. I think that is a great shout, could lead into a great feud with Becky Lynch, I laugh wholeheartedly at the idea that she would ever come in as a face. She was the most hated woman, probably in wrestling history for what she did to Becky Lynch and she built on it, built on it, and she's such a good heel.

She really found her rythm in the last few weeks and months before she unfortunately was injured. So I can see that, it's definately possible, however, I'm not sure she's fully fit. So we would have to wait and see whether or not she returns.It's quite taxing to be in the Royal Rumble for quite a long time, don't know if she will, but we will have to see, it is a good shout.

Nia Jax has not wrestled since WrestleMania 35 after she suffereing ACL tears in both her knees. The former RAW Women's Champion is very close to a TV return and getting her back at the Rumble, if she's fit, is the best booking decision that the WWE can make.

However, would you like to see her win the Rumble? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.