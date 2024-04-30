Why does Cody Rhodes regret his match with 2-time WWE Hall of Famer? Exploring the real reason

Like every wrestler, Cody Rhodes' career has been full of moments where he has experienced the best and the worst. While Rhodes has particularly done well in recent times to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, The American Nightmare has his fair share of regrets from the early days of his career.

Recently, during an appearance on Inside the Ropes, the 38-year-old spoke about his match against Shawn Michaels. During the interaction, Rhodes detailed the time when he botched Michaels' kick in their match at Breaking Point in 2009. Rhodes spoke about Michaels' reaction to the botch backstage.

The American Nightmare said:

"It seemed liked it was black magic, essentially. He [Shawn Michaels] grabs me by under my arms and lifts me off the floor. And this is Shawn like in 2009-10, right, so he's a little bit more frail... I mean my feet were literally like kicking... And I got one thing, 'Dont' you f**k it up!' And I thought, 'How am I off the ground?'And everyone was watching, and Vince was like just staring at him. And then he went yelling at somebody else, and he walked out," recalled Cody.

Further, Cody Rhodes said after this incident he thought Shawn Michales was someone one must not mess with. The Undisputed WWE Champion also went on to say that this incident made him feel that Michaels was the strongest man alive.

Cody Rhodes recently spoke about advice he received from a legendary wrestler after WrestleMania XL

At WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and finish his story. Naturally, by beating The Tribal Chief, Rhodes broke several records, and he received plenty of praise for the same.

Several big names in the industry congratulated The American Nightmare and gave him advice. However, the one piece of advice that stuck with Rhodes came from JBL. During an appearance on the Cheap Heat podcast, Cody Rhodes did not speak about the entire advice JBL gave him but revealed a certain part.

"But he [JBL] actually gave me some unbelievable advice after WrestleMania 40 that of all people—not that I wouldn't expect it from him, but just you're hearing from this person, that person from the top, from all around and then JBL slid in with some really wonderful wisdom. I won't fully disclose, but I'll just give you one thing he said that I thought was really special,'' revealed Rhodes.

Cody further added:

''He said, 'Try not at this point to focus on any numbers because you've already broken every record that matters,' and I thought, 'Aww, that's exactly what I wanted to hear at the time.'''

It's good to see a legend like JBL was able to provide Rhodes with what he needed at the time. Now that Cody Rhodes finished his story and has started a new era, it will be interesting to how he fares as the face of the company.