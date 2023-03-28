WrestleMania 39 News and Rumor Roundup: Big change in plans for two title feuds, "The Demon" Finn Balor returns, new world championship to be introduced soon

Welcome back to the daily edition of WrestleMania 39 News and Rumor Roundup, where we discuss the biggest stories surrounding the upcoming event. Today's list includes updates on a huge change in backstage plans for controversial superstar Ronda Rousey.

Additionally, a fan-favorite character is set to return after nearly two years for an epic match against a Hall of Famer. And lastly, there's a positive update on a top WWE title finally undergoing a design change.

Here, we look at the biggest WrestleMania rumors and news that have dominated the headlines over the past 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Original WrestleMania plans for Ronda Rousey seemingly revealed

Ronda Rousey recently returned on SmackDown alongside Shayna Baszler and demanded their addition to the Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match between the four tag teams. Although The Baddest Woman on the Planet had to insert herself into the tag team match, the original plans would have seen her compete in a championship bout.

As reported by Fightful Select, WWE initially planned for Rousey to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at Royal Rumble. Following this, Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley would have challenged her for the gold at WrestleMania.

Charlotte Flair, on the other hand, was supposed to return on RAW and challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, those plans were nixed as The Queen returned on SmackDown and defeated Rousey in an impromptu match to win the title. Recent reports also claimed that Ronda Rousey suffered a broken bone in her forearm ahead of the upcoming premium live event.

#2 WWE reportedly set to introduce new world championship

As reported by WrestleVotes, WWE is preparing to introduce a new world championship belt. The unique design and its production have been approved backstage. The report further claims that there is no additional information on the title's name or if it will replace the WWE or the Universal Championship.

"There's a new belt. I don't know for sure if it's getting a new name. I don't know if one of the titles is going away, but there's a new belt that WWE has had made and the decision-makers have approved. Like, if they wanted to introduce it on TV tomorrow, they could. Those boxes are checked." [H/T Give Me Sport]

Backstage rumors have suggested that WWE could introduce the newly-designed title as early as RAW's first episode after WrestleMania. Fans have long asked the promotion to bring back one of the older championship designs, especially the popular Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.

#3 WWE confirms 'The Demon' Finn Balor's return at WrestleMania

Finn Balor and Edge have been involved in one of the longest feuds heading into WrestleMania this year. The two superstars are prepared for a huge battle in a Hell in a Cell Match. Last week, The Rated-R Superstar asked Balor to bring his "Demons," and the latter agreed on the latest edition of RAW.

WWE has confirmed that Finn Balor will return as The Demon, making his much-loved gimmick's first appearance since his match against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules 2021. The contest was met with a disappointing ending as Balor fell from the rope and Reigns capitalized, fetching a lot of criticism at the time.

But fans are excited to see The Demon return for a massive Hell in a Cell Match where Balor and Edge hope to end their rivalry. Not to forget, this could be The Rated-R Superstar's last match at WrestleMania before retirement.

