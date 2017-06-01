WWE News: Interesting stipulation added to the Miz vs. Dean Ambrose Intercontinental Championship match

Dean Ambrose doesn't have the champion's advantage heading into Extreme Rules.

01 Jun 2017

The Lunatic Fringe and the A-Lister are set for an Intercontinental Championship match at Extreme Rules

What’s the story?

A new stipulation has been added to the Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz match for the Intercontinental Championship for this Sunday at Extreme Rules. The Lunatic Fringe will not have the champion’s advantage going into the contest and will lose the title if he gets disqualified.

In case you didn’t know...

The decision to strip Ambrose of the champion’s advantage came after Miz successfully petitioned RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. On the May 15 episode of RAW, Dean Ambrose and The Miz were set to face each other for the Intercontinental title. Halfway into the match, Ambrose lost his cool, and his overly aggressive style got him disqualified. Miz won the match, but the title did not change hands.

The heart of the matter

Ambrose has a tendency to go unhinged during his matches and let it all out on his opponent. However, he will have to approach this match with a very different gameplan.

Dean Ambrose defeated the Miz to win the Intercontinental Championship back in January in a very physical match on Smackdown LIVE and has since been a fighting champion, defending the IC title on several occasions.

What’s next?

The Miz and Dean Ambrose will go one on one at the Extreme Rules Pay per view this Sunday live on the WWE Network. The card will also feature a cage match for the tag team championships, a kendo stick on a pole match for the Women’s Championship and a fatal five-way match to determine the number one contender for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at Great Balls of Fire.

Author's take

This decision is a testimony to the Miz’s negotiation tactics ahead of a big match. Miz has won the Intercontinental Championship on six occasions, and the odds are stacked in his favour for Sunday’s contest. The stipulation will force Ambrose to reassess his strategy going into the match as he can rid himself of the title if he loses his composure and gets disqualified.

