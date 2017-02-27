WWE News: Jacques Rougeau wants his family in the WWE Hall of Fame

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion wants his family in the Hall of Fame, but are threats the best way to go about making it happen?

27 Feb 2017

Are the Rougeaus deserving of a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame?

What’s the story?

Former WWE Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion Jacques Rougeau is calling on his fans to help him fight to get his family inducted into the Hall of Fame. Jacques feels as though his highly-influential family have been wrongly excluded from the Hall, and the man formerly known as The Mountie is particularly interested in the induction coming before his 87-year-old father passes away.

Rougeau posted a lengthy message on his Facebook page stating that he has messaged Vince McMahon but is yet to hear a reply and said that he is willing to go to war against Vince and the WWE Universe to make it happen.

In case you didn’t know...

Younger fans may not be familiar with the Rougeau family but no list of influential wrestling families is complete without the Quebec natives. The family dynasty began way back in the 1940s with Eddy Auger, who was followed into wrestling by his nephews Jacques Sr. and Johnny and subsequently three of Jacques’ sons, Raymond, Jacques Jr. and Armand.

Jacques Jr.’s two sons Jean-Jacques and Cedric are currently training to become professional wrestlers.

The family is best known by WWE fans for Jacques Jr.’s accomplishments, both in tag team wrestling alongside his brother Raymond (as The Fabulous Rougeau Brothers) and Pierre Ouellet (The Quebecers) and his brief singles run as The Mountie.

The heart of the matter

You can see Rougeau’s Facebook post below:

WrestleMania season inevitably sees a discussion over who should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame go into overdrive, and Jacques clearly feels that his family is more deserving than most of a spot.

The Facebook message, originally posted in French, made it seem as though WWE is trying to wipe the Rougeau name out from history but that such a task would be impossible.

Jacques listed his family’s accomplishments in professional wrestling and also stated that his sons represent a fourth generation that is unheard of in almost all of sports and that the dynasty his father helped build deserves to be recognised before Jacques Rougeau Sr. passes away.

What’s next?

Regardless of if Rougeau is right in demanding a spot in the Hall of Fame for his family, it can be argued that going about getting it in an aggressive manner may not be the best idea. The WWE Hall of Fame is ultimately the wish-list of a small number of individuals and threats will almost certainly see names removed from that list.

The Rougeaus are a historical wrestling family name for sure, but their contribution to WWE history is relatively small. It remains to be seen whether they will be celebrated in the manner that Jacques so dearly desires.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Fabulous Rougeaus may well be one of the most underrated tag teams in WWE history and the work that the family has done over the decades make their eventual induction something of a no-brainer, but we can’t help but think that Jacques may well have put their recognition on the back burner with this ill-timed and overly-petulant message.

Vince McMahon isn’t exactly known for his willingness to give in to demands, let alone demands from someone who is best remembered in WWE for spending a night in jail following SummerSlam 1991.

