WWE News: John Cena on post-retirement plans, favourite match and greatest moment in a WWE ring

Is there life after WWE for the Face that runs the Place?

by Aditya Rangarajan News 29 May 2017, 16:47 IST

John Cena is expected back in the WWE only in July

What’s the story?

Recently appearing as a guest on Variety’s Playback podcast, John Cena opened up about a range of topics including his plans after retiring from in-ring competition, his greatest moments in the WWE and more.

He also spoke about the success of NXT and how he envisions himself playing a part in the Performance Center once his wrestling days are over.

In case you didn’t know...

John Cena has been on a hiatus from WWE programming ever since WrestleMania 33. He has been busy filming for the latest addition to his Hollywood resume, The Wall, and the second season of American Grit.

Despite being a fan-friendly show, SmackDown Live’s ratings have definitely taken a hit ever since John Cena was written off storylines on the back of his WrestleMania 33 marriage proposal to long-time partner Nikki Bella.

The heart of the matter

Cena mentioned that since he lives pretty close to the Performance Center in Orlando, he would love to pop in now and then after his in-ring career is wrapped up, just to provide a friendly word of advice to the aspiring Superstars.

He also confessed that he feels he doesn’t need to be officially involved in a creative capacity in order to help the next generation.

Addressing the success of NXT, Cena referred to it as a ‘legit’ third brand alongside Raw and SmackDown, also praising how its success has made it possible for the WWE to ‘set up in a town for one of our (their) big four pay-per-views and sell out five days in a row.’

When quizzed about his greatest moment in WWE, Cena alluded to his WrestleMania 33 marriage proposal to Nikki Bella as the most memorable. He did, however, recall watching the first of Shawn Michaels’ legendary encounters with the Undertaker at WrestleMania 25 with astonishment, thinking that this was the best match that he’s ever seen.

He also added that he would never leave the WWE despite ‘overstaying my (his) welcome’ unless they explicitly ask him to.

What’s next?

John Cena is expected to be away from WWE programming until 4th of July, when he’s been advertised next. However, a typically cryptic tweet that he sent out yesterday seems to suggest that he may indeed make his way back “home” earlier than expected.

Taking a second to regroup and recharge. Finishing up a wonderfully funny project in Atlanta, then a trip back home is long overdue @WWE — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 28, 2017

Author’s take

John Cena’s absence has been a dire miss for the Blue brand, although it has allowed other Superstars like AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura to rise to the mantle meanwhile. It would be interesting to see how everything pans out once he does return though.

At the very least, the ratings are likely to pick back up again.

