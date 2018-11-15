WWE News: Paige reveals potential WWE role change

Could we see Paige switch from her role as GM?

Yesterday saw a load of rumours that WWE SmackDown General Manager Paige had been cleared to return to in-ring competition, before the former NXT Women's Champion squashed those rumours herself.

Today, however, Paige has opened up about a potential switch from GM...to manager! Revealing that she even wanted to manage Ronda Rousey previously, and that she wants to be like Paul Heyman.

In 2017, Paige made her comeback to wrestling following a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but her triumphant return was cut short when the former NXT Women's Champion was injured during a six-woman tag team match at a New York house show.

Due to Paige's previous serious neck injury and history with scoliosis, the Norwich-born star was reportedly told she had no future as an in-ring competitor. Paige worked as a manager for Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose before finally saying goodbye to the WWE Universe on WWE RAW in an emotional retirement speech.

Paige had to retire from in-ring competition

The next night, though, Paige was revealed to be the General Manager of SmackDown Live - a role she has completely excelled in where she can use her incredible mic skills, but with none of the physicality.

Yesterday, Paige revealed the severity of her injury, stating that one more knock may paralyse her.

Nope. I’m not. At all. One more knock to my neck could result in paralysis. Don’t read “facts” on the internet. As much as I want that to be true it’s 100% not. https://t.co/9QdJVOJi7y — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) November 13, 2018

In a recent interview with Planeta Wrestling, Paige revealed that, while she's happy with her role as General Manager, she has great aspirations going forward.

I would do anything. Right now I’m really happy being SmackDown General Manager. It can open so many different doors. I can be so many different characters just being SmackDown General Manager. I can be a good guy, bad guy, whatever I want.

I would love to be a manager kinda like Paul Heyman one day. I would love to do anything, anything.

Paige has excelled in her role as GM

When asked about what WWE talents she may like to manage, Paige revealed that she previously wanted to manage Ronda Rousey - but didn't limit herself to managing a female wrestler.

Oh man, who would I love to manage? Everybody. I wanted to manage Ronda [Rousey] at one point but she doesn’t need me, she doesn’t need me Just anyone. Even if it’s men too, bring em on.

Hopefully more of Paige in her role as SmackDown General Manager, but it would be great to see her as a manager at some point. SmackDown Live is now Paige's house, where you can catch her every week.

