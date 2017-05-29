WWE News: The return of John Cena is right around the corner

The WWE Universe might be treated to some Hustle Loyalty and Respect on Tuesday...

by Jeremy Bennett

WrestleMania was the last time John Cena and Nikki Bella were on WWE television...

John Cena took to Twitter this morning and may have spoiled his own return to the WWE. Check out his tweet from just a few hours ago:

Taking a second to regroup and recharge. Finishing up a wonderfully funny project in Atlanta, then a trip back home is long overdue @WWE — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 28, 2017

The funny project that Cena is referring to is The Pact that comes out in 2018. The movie is about three fathers who are trying to stop their daughters from having sex on prom night.

Both Nikki Bella and John Cena have taken time off from the WWE since the huge proposal after their match with The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania. Bella was taking the time to heal from injuries; while Cena was taking the time off to film a movie and do promotion for the second season of American Grit that debuts on FOX June 11th.

The interesting caveat to Cena’s tweet from today is that Smackdown Live is in Atlanta, Georgia this Tuesday, the same city that Cena is in now. It definitely sounds like we will get a return this week, but it is unknown if Bella will join him.

The road to the Money In The Bank pay per view continues this Tuesday on Smackdown Live. It is possible that Cena could get added to the ladder match to set the stage for his opportunity to break Ric Flair's record for world championship reigns at 16.

My love/hate for John Cena was just like the roller coaster that the WWE showed us in WrestleMania advertisements. I loved him as the Doctor of Thuganomics, got tired of him like most of the WWE Universe did, then a few years ago it turned into respect.

My respect for Cena today makes me excited for his return to the WWE. I don’t really want him added to the ladder match, but I wouldn’t mind seeing an interaction between Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura.