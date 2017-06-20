WWE News: Triple H presents WWE Championship belt to off-duty police officer injured during London attack

The officer, Charlie Guenigault, was overjoyed to meet Triple H.

Triple H presenting the belt to Charlie Guenigault

What’s the story?

Triple H, who is currently on a trip to the UK, has presented officer Charlie Guenigault with a WWE Championship belt in honour of his bravery during the 3rd June 2017 London Bridge terrorist attack.

In case you didn’t know...

Charlie Guenigault was injured during the London bridge terror attack on 3rd June 2017. Guenigault, who was off-duty from his police duties at the time and was enjoying an evening out with his friends, ran towards the terrorists and tackled them when he saw a fellow police officer being assaulted. He was slashed by the terrorists in the head, leg, back and stomach.

Despite his severe injuries, the 25-year-old Guenigault survived after going through a three-hour operation to remove his spleen and is now recovering. Guenigault was wearing a shirt of his favourite WWE Superstar Sami Zayn, at the time of the incident.

The heart of the matter

Triple H, who besides being an on-screen WWE Superstar is also the Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative for the company, commended Guenigault for his bravery and presented him with a WWE Championship belt. The belt also bore a personal message inscribed by Triple H himself, which can be seen below:

Triple H’s message to Charlie Guenigault

Guenigault was actually “secretly” transported to a London hotel so that he could meet Triple H and the meeting came as a surprise to him. Guenigault couldn’t hold back his tears as he met Triple H and was overjoyed to see him. He was quoted as saying:

“It was an absolute pleasure to meet one of the greatest Superstars ever. My comments when he first walked in the room are probably not suitable for a PG audience!”

Triple H was all praises for Guenigault's bravery and stated that he was a "real hero". He also played out a personal video message by Sami Zayn to Guenigault wherein Zayn was quoted as saying:

“You put yourself in the line of danger at a time when you really had no obligation to do so, I can’t tell you how much respect I have for you. The fact you were wearing my shirt at the time really puts it into perspective for me.”

What’s next?

Triple H is currently on a short tour of the United Kingdom after NXT’s upcoming tour of the country recently ended. It appears that his list of appointments is stacked as he has made a TV appearance alongside his meeting with Charlie Guenigault as well.

Author’s take

Charlie Guenigault’s bravery in the face of sheer terror is admirable and inspirational. The WWE’s gesture to honour Guenigault, who is certainly a real life Superhero is definitely appreciable.

We wish Charlie all the best in his recovery!

