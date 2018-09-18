WWE Rumor: Brock Lesnar To Be Paid Millions For His Saudi Arabia Appearance

Lesnar returned last night at Hell in a Cell (Picture Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer is reporting that Brock Lesnar's shock return last night was to build towards an appearance at the upcoming WWE live event in Saudi Arabia. The event, which looks set to take place on November 2nd, is looking for big names and Lesnar will reportedly be paid a staggering seven figures for his appearance in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

In case you didn't know...

Lesnar's current deal expired at the end of SummerSlam. We have previously noted that the former UFC fighter was likely working on a pay per appearance deal, and this looks to have confirmed this.

The heart of the matter

The whole situation is not a massive shock when you consider the amount of money the WWE made from the last event in Saudi Arabia. The company were reported to have made more money than they do at events such as SummerSlam and even WrestleMania, so the company will likely be willing to pull out all the stops to please their fan-base in Saudi Arabia.

The fact that the WWE are willing to pay him at least $1 million dollars for just a few hours of work shows the clear value they put in the star. However, it may put the WWE in a position where Lesnar will always demand huge amounts so that is something to keep an eye out for.

The report also adds further speculation to Lesnar's future in the WWE. This is the biggest indication yet that the 41 year old will not sign a new permanent deal. It should be noted that Dave Meltzer has also confirmed that Lesnar is training for a UFC return, so this seems to be his next move.

What's next?

We will now have to wait and see if Lesnar's appearance last night was to promote a potential appearence in Saudi Arabia or if he will return to Raw and cause more devastation. Let us know below if you think Brock Lesnar is worth a seven figure fee for a one off performance.