WWE Rumors: The Rock's Fighting With My Family has already begun filming

This project continues to pick up a great deal of steam.

This bizarre journey involving The Rock and Paige continues

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez have stated that the film called ‘Fighting With My Family’, based on the life of WWE Superstar Paige has already begun filming. The announcement of the project came in the last few weeks, and this continues the trend of everything moving rather quickly in terms of production.

In case you didn't know...

The Rock's Seven Bucks Productions have teamed up with WWE Studios and Film 4 to create a film about the life of Paige and her family. The idea stems from a Channel 4 documentary that was released a few years ago, which gained worldwide recognition, with The Rock himself previously stating how much he loved the story behind it.

The heart of the matter

As reported on Wrestling Observer Radio, it does, in fact, seem as if filming has already begun, with fans only just getting used to the idea of it actually happening.

It would appear as if filming will take place in the United Kingdom in order to keep close to the story, especially given the fact that most of the major actors that have been cast are English themselves.

Paige has been away from WWE television for a long time now

What's next?

We'll likely continue to hear snippets of the project over the next few weeks and months, with The Rock remaining as active as ever over social media. The movie probably won't be released for at least a year yet, given how much work will need to go into it, but members of the WWE Universe are already excited about the prospect, given how much hype there is around it now.

Sportskeeda's take

Whilst we think it does seem a bit quick to be jumping into filming, The Rock seems to have been planning this for years now. He seems extremely dedicated to the cause and if this means that Paige will be coming back through WWE's doors soon, then we're all for it.

Obviously, she's had a turbulent relationship with the company as of late, but Superstars have come back from worse and it doesn't seem as if they'd go ahead with this kind of project without a promise of her returning once her injury is fully healed.

