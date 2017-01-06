PBL 2017: Saina Nehwal and Srikanth Kidambi lead Awadhe Warriors to victory over Delhi Acers

The Warriors are now at the top of the PBL 2017 standings.

Awadhe Warriors celebrate their win as they go top of the leaderboard

Two of India’s best shuttlers – Saina Nehwal and Srikanth Kidambi – combined to take the Awadhe Warriors to the top of the leaderboard in the 2017 Premier Badminton League (PBL-2) at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday. The 2016 semi-finalists put in a dominant display to thrash the defending champions Delhi Acers 6-(-1) in the opening match of their home leg.

This was the second time the Acers were humiliated by such a scoreline after going down against the Mumbai Rockets in Mumbai. With two consecutive losses, the Delhi franchise is virtually out of contention for a place in the semi-finals.

The tie started with an emphatic victory in men’s doubles for the hosts. V Shem Goh and Markis Kido were in control of their match against the Delhi duo of Vladimir Ivanov and Akshay Dewalkar right from the start.

With a supreme quality of play, the Awadhe combine won 11-4, 11-4.

Nehwal overcomes slow start to win Trump Match

In the most-awaited clash of the day, Saina Nehwal faced the 16th ranked Nitchaon Jindapol against whom Saina has a 7-0 head-to-head record in international matches. Considering it was the Trump match, a lot depended on the home favourite.

Saina had a slow start in both the games but, just like she has done numerous times before, recovered well to beat the Acers player, 14-12, 11-7.

The World No. 16 led 6-4 at the interval of the first game. On resumption, Saina stormed back to take four points in a row and lead 8-6.

However, a late surge from Jindapol saw the Thai reaching game point at 10-9. Nehwal finally found an extra gear to weather the storm and take the opener, 14-12.

In a mirror image of the first game, Jindapol went up 4-2 in the second game. Saina came back soon with some pitch-perfect shot placement and levelled it at 4-4. From 7-7, she broke away to 10-7 and converted her first match point with a fabulous down-the-line winner.

Srikanth upsets World No. 2

Srikanth gets the better of Jan O Jorgensen again

Saina’s win was followed by the India No. 1 men’s singles player Srikanth Kidambi’s 11-9, 11-13, 11-9 win over the World No. 2 Jan O Jorgensen. Srikanth had beaten the Dane in the Rio Olympics pre-quarter-finals so he definitely had a lot of confidence going into this one.

Constantly attacking the backhand wing of the reigning China Open champion, the Warriors ace forced the Dane into a flurry of errors to go up 9-7. Jorgensen evened the game at 9-9 but his efforts went in vain soon after as he lost the opener on a challenge, 9-11.

The second game looked to be a one-way traffic early on as the Indian raced ahead to 6-2. He, however, could not hold off Jorgensen from making an impressive comeback, who clinched it 13-11.

In the decider, Jorgensen speeded up and put Srikanth under pressure after trailing 4-6 at the lemon break. The World No. 15 managed to hold his nerves and edge his higher-ranked rival for the victory.

Srikanth’s win also gave the Warriors an unassailable lead of 4-0 and wrapped up the tie.

In the final two matches of the day, Acers’ Vladimir Ivanov and Jwala Gutta were beaten 10-12, 5-11 by the Warriors’ Bodin Isara and Savitree Amitrapai while the World No. 4 men’s singles exponent Son Wan Ho too fell 8-11, 6-11 to the 17th ranked Wong Wing-ki Vincent of the home team.