Second tier league for upcoming players in the offing, confirms Pullela Gopichand

PBL itself is growing by leaps and bounds, and a second tier is a step in the right direction.

Pullela Gopichand (Image credits: JungleKey)

What’s the story?

Badminton guru Pullela Gopichand has revealed that a second tier badminton league for the fringe players is in the offing. After the massive success of the Premier Badminton League (PBL), talks are being held to see if another league could be formulated for the upcoming players who are not in the world top 50.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, the Dronacharya award-winning coach said, "There is no confirmation yet, but we are in talks with the board members about another division 2 of sorts for the PBL. This will help all younger Indian players outside the top 50 help garner exposure and pull off results on the international stage.”

He also revealed how it will help the players to contest for a spot in the PBL franchises and what the future plans for the league are. He said, “This will also help them earn a spot in one of the top PBL teams. We are also planning on including women's doubles in the next edition."

In case you didn’t know…

The league, which is managed and commercially owned by the Badminton Association of India, was first held in 2013. It was then called the Indian Badminton League. Then after a three-year gap, in 2016, the league returned with its second season under the new name. 2017 was by far the most successful season in terms of commercial success.

The heart of the matter

Since its rebirth in 2016, the Premier Badminton League is growing in stature and in magnitude. Now, with only six teams taking part in the PBL, several youngsters do not get the opportunity to showcase their talents. Only a few top players are selected by the teams to represent them in the league.

The idea to introduce a new league is a noble one because it will provide a platform for the players who are waiting in the wings. There are speculations that the new league will also include upcoming youngsters from outside India who will get the opportunity to enhance their chances of being picked by the PBL teams.

What’s next?

The future of the sport in the country looks secure. PBL itself is growing by leaps and bounds, and the popularity is indeed helping. The organisers are already debating ideas for the growth of the league and it only seems a matter of time before India produce more world-class players.

Sportskeeda’s take

The popularity of the sport in India is at its peak at the moment. With the likes of PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal bossing the international circuit, several youngsters have been inspired to take to badminton. The prospect of showcasing their skills at the top-most level will only spur the perseverance of the young shuttlers. A second tier league is a step in the right direction and it could not have come at a better time.