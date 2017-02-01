2017- The Year of the Forgotten

How 2017 has brought with it a sense of nostalgia of the days long gone.

by Abhay Opinion 01 Feb 2017, 13:52 IST

2016 ended for most of us with perhaps how every conventional year would. Ah yes! Trump did win the POTUS elections and Leonardo DiCaprio won an Oscar. But it never really bothered us the sports enthusiasts, did it?

It was probably as much a year as has been any other. You saw Virat take over the reins of being the next Indian superhero of cricket. Yuvraj was done and dusted with, a legend you would rather associate the words, ‘once upon a time’. MSD is still the best finisher in the cricket world, but of late, a bit too often for our liking, we have seen him falter towards the end. So what's it with 2017?

2016- An eventful year sets

AB de Villiers, after so long at the top seemed fading, as has many a times been the case with many sporting superheroes once into their 30s. People wrote, “It's perhaps time SA get on with the fact that AB de Villiers won’t be around forever.”

On the Tennis front, Rafael Nadal was out for over 6 months and slipped down the rankings, and the legendary Roger Federer with multiple injuries and setbacks seemed past his reign of supremacy. You saw Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic with other chaps on the block take centre stage. At 35 and 36 respectively, Serena and Venus, the Williams sisters didn’t possibly wield the aura of their hey days.

For every sake of normalcy, this was nature’s call for a generation. Not something that popped up out of nowhere, a slowly grown sprout, but something that was right on your face and announced. Wake up, you are grown, you are old, a generation has passed.

But 2017, seems like that magical discovery, a revolutionary finding, something that’s spreading its magic potion on the world, swings around its wand… and swish… the world is young again. Yes, that’s possibly the closest to what you can get to an explanation of what 2017 has offered to us so far.

Wake up to 2017

The year though didn’t start on a ‘good’ note. MS Dhoni, gave up his 10-year-old reign as the Indian Cricket team captain, passing on the baton to Virat Kohli, who has by now been anointed a legend himself. The Indian cricket team basking in the glory of a successful year in cricket, the kind unprecedented in its rich history. India’s new captain in the form of his life, the Indian spin twins wreaking havoc at will.

The Domestic Ranji season didn’t disappoint either. Mumbai reached the finals yet again, but it was Gujarat that had the final laugh.

Federer and Nadal indicated that they shall be back on the court, a place where they were once dominant. South Africa after their stupendous run over the Aussies seemed to have moved over ABD and even found an inspiring captain to replace him.

2017 or 2007? Dream or Reality?

But as the English players returned to the Indian shores again, rejuvenated, to put behind them the recent test debacle, they were in for something different, the world was to witness something different. As the Indian team for the ODIs and the T20s were announced, millions rejoiced at the thought of seeing Yuvraj Singh returning to the Indian ODI set-up.

Thrilled at the possibility of seeing the big-hitting MSD of old. As the first ODI unfolded, the world briefly went back to King Kohli and the new-found finisher, Kedar Jadhav. A couple of days later, the world would awake to a chain of events that would perhaps leave millions gaping in awe and rejoicing in joy.

Come the 2nd ODI, “Cometh the hour, cometh the man...”, perhaps the commentators echoed, as Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni in an exemplary display of batting, turned the clocks back a decade.

As Yuvraj played those trademark shots with that high back-lift and the lazy elegance, Dhoni unleashed the power of his wrists and reminded us of his abilities despatching ball after ball over the ropes with a stamp of authority and the calmness we so recurrently associate with him.

At least briefly, we shed that new-found recognition of having grown old and passed a generation. Volumes were spoken and written of the feat and the two limited over cricket legends carried on un-nerved perhaps not recognising the impact that they had on us, on a generation.

But if it was anything, it was a sign of things to come. AB de Villiers walked back into the RSA national team sans the cloud of excitement of seeing him around instead shrouded by a cloud of doubts. He Came, he delivered, a half-century on his return, albeit a losing cause put those words into sports lover’s hearts with a smile- ABD is here to stay!

To complete the wonder, Raina came in just like that, and clicked in his first international outing since the last T20 World Cup, bidding adieu to all the speculations and debates. And then on Sunday came, Ashish Nehra, aged 37, having played in the era of Azhar, Ganguly, Dravid, MS and now Virat.

But here he was to prove you wrong yet again. If it was the young Bumrah who delivered the killing blow to the English, it is Nehra who fought the long battle.

And it came a full circle

And who can forget the Australian Open. It was hard, it was tough but they fought through. As they overcame the initial hurdles, the world refused to believe the forthcoming. Yes, we all wished they come through, but is it possible? Will they make it? And boy did they not?

Sports lovers across the globe had no doubt what they were doing this weekend. They witnessed another epic battle between the Williams sisters as Serena took down her biggest inspirer and her biggest obstacle on the path to glory.

And on Sunday at Melbourne park, saw two of the very best of friends off the court renew their epic rivalry on it, and as Roger Federer took the crown, the 18th time, we would all have perhaps sit up and wondered, did we really grow old? Doesn’t really look like it!

Resurrections are not new to Cricket. The world has since long seen the likes of Sourav Ganguly make a terrific comeback every time he’s dropped and the likes of Usain Bolt run even faster every time he is doubted.

What distinguishes 2017 from it is perhaps the magnitude and the scale of events across sports. Back in 2009, Michael Schumacher did mark his 2nd coming as well. But it was not really the kind the sports world dreamt of. 2017 sure has ignited quite a few sparks.

Experts, their opinions, stats, its figures, and the thoughts and beliefs of billions has been put to rest. And it has hardly been a month into this seemingly incredible year and we the mortals cannot but wonder…

What is it with you 2017? What is with you?