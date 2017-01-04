Australia likely to tour Bangladesh for a Test series in 2017

Bangladesh will have their task cut out if Australia tour their country for a Test series

What’s the story?

Cricket Australia's chief executive, James Sutherland, has said that Australia are likely to tour Bangladesh later this year and are scheduled to play two Tests against the Tigers. The chances of the tour happening will depend on the reports given by the board’s security officials, who are currently in Bangladesh to assess the situation in the country.

In case you didn’t know...

Australia last played a Test series in Bangladesh in 2006. The last time they travelled to the Asian nation to play a bilateral series was in 2011 where both the teams played a three-match ODI series soon after the World Cup.

In 2015, the Australian government advised Cricket Australia that there were "high risks" of the Australians getting targetted by the militants and the tour was postponed. Due to further threats, Cricket Australia also withdrew their team from the 2016 under 19 World Cup that was played in Bangladesh a year ago and ICC went on to replace the Aussies with Ireland within a short notice.

The heart of the matter

Sutherland was satisfied with the security arrangements during England's tour of Bangladesh last year and also revealed that Cricket Australia's security head, Sean Carroll was sent to the Asian nation to observe things.

"I think they [chances] are quite high. What we saw at the end of last year was the England team tour Bangladesh. We certainly saw very strong security around the team. We actually sent our head of security, Sean Carroll, over to observe for seven or ten days, just to get a little bit of comfort on the systems and processes that were in place," Sutherland said.

He also admitted that Australia’s tour to Bangladesh is important for them and the safety of the players and officials comes first. “I think it [tour] is important for us. The fundamental for us is that safety comes first, the safety of our players and officials, and all of that,” he added.

What’s next?

He also confirmed that the board will monitor the happenings in Bangladesh and will plan according to their assumption of the tour taking place. According to Sutherland, the Steve Smith-led side will play Two Tests against Mushfiqur Rahim’s men if the tour gets a green signal from the security officials.

The tour dates are yet to be scheduled, but it is likely that the series will take place in August or September.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Tigers are a force to reckon with and are a potential threat to the teams that tour their nation. Australia touring Bangladesh will be a big relief for Bangladesh as the hosts will look to get exposure against one of the top teams in the world and as this will put an end to the teams that are fearing to tour the nation.