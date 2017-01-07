Australia vs Pakistan 3rd Test Day 5 Stats: Australia dismantle Pakistan to seal series 3-0

Here are some interesting numbers from the final days play.

Posing with the trophy

Another Test, and another loss for the Pakistan cricket team. After starting out strong in the 2nd innings of the match yesterday, it looked like the Pakistani batsmen might have been able to give a gritty fight to chase the mighty total of 465 set by the Australians, but in typical fashion, they crumbled yet again and were bowled out for 244, thus losing the match by 220 runs. Sarfraz Ahmed was the only batsman who managed to cross the half-century mark as he scored 72 off 95 deliveries. None of the other batsmen was allowed to settle down by the opposition bowlers.

Steve O’Keefe and pacer Josh Hazlewood were the picks of the bowlers as they picked up three wickets each, while off-spinner Nathan Lyon picked up two, and Mitchell Starc chipped in with one wicket.

Earlier in the Test, Australia scored at a run-rate of 7.53 which is the highest run-rate by a team scoring more than 100 runs in an innings, thus giving Australia a lead of 464 in the 2nd innings of the match.

David Warner was named the man of the match while captain Steve Smith was named the man of the series.

Pakistan have been on a down ever since achieving the no.1 Test rank after their successful outing against England last year, and now they find themselves 4th on the ICC Test Rankings. They will now face the Kangaroos in a 5 match ODI series which begins on January 15th.

Here are some interesting numbers from the final day’s play:

4 – No. of consecutive whitewashes for Pakistan in Australia, including this. They have lost 3-0 in each of the last 4 series Down Under since 1999-00.

6 – This is the first time Pakistan have lost 6 consecutive Tests.

7 – This is the 7th time Pakistan have got whitewashed in Test history.

11 – This is the 11th Test half-century for Sarfraz Ahmed.

12 – This is the 12th consecutive Test loss for Pakistan in Australia.

13 – Younis Khan is 13 runs short of reaching the historic figure of 10000 runs in Test cricket.

20 – No. of runs given away by Nathan Lyon in a single over today.

287 – Highest target successfully chased at SCG, by the hosts vs SA in 2006. No touring team has won chasing more than 200 here. Pak are set 465 to win, in about 114 overs.

672- The no. of runs given away by Yasir Shah in 5 innings.