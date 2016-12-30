Australia vs Pakistan ODI Series: 5 players to pick in your Oye Captain fantasy team

After losing Tests in Sri Lanka and at home to South Africa, Australia staged a remarkable comeback to beat Pakistan 3-0. And now ahead of a tough tour to India next month, they will be up against Pakistan in a limited-overs series. Even though ODI cricket is their strong point at this moment, they got blanked 5-0 in South Africa.

The Aussies will have to be at their best to dismantle a Pakistani side that will be itching to give a fitting reply after the Test debacle. The hosts will start favourites though and keeping that in mind, we analyse some of the players that users must have in their Oye Captain fantasy teams during the series:

Mitchell Starc – 9.5

An on-song Mitchell Starc would be a nightmare for Pakistan

There is a reason why Starc is the most feared bowler in world cricket right now – at least in the limited overs format. He can do it all! He bowls with some serious pace, moves the new ball both ways, generates reverse swing and sends those toe-crushing yorkers, effortlessly!

Even though it is going to cost you a lot of money (9.5) to bring him in, Starc will provide full value. After all, how many bowlers in the modern game average less than 20 with the ball?

He picked up six wickets against New Zealand in the recently concluded Chappell-Hadlee series and against a susceptible batting line up like the one Pakistan has, his presence will certainly boost your team. Even though he was off-colour against the visitors in the final Test in Sydney, expect Starc to roar back to his best with the white ball in his hand.