Australian cricketer Marcus Stoinis ropes in Indian Performance Coach

Stoinis is the first Australian cricketer to score a 100 and get 3 wickets in an ODI.

by Press Release News 02 Feb 2017, 17:22 IST

Marcus Stoinis was a real find for Kings XI Punjab last season in the IPL

27-year-old batting all-rounder Marcus Stoinis stunned the world with almost the greatest comeback in cricket in a long time and referred to as the second best all-round effort in one-day international history. But a key ingredient to his success came from India. In the past, Indian teams have hired foreign coaches for on-field excellence but this time it was the reverse.

Stoinis from Australia roped in India's numero uno peak performance coach Anand Chulani to help him translate his inner potential into the on-field performance which has resulted in him becoming the first Australian cricketer to score a 100 and get 3 wickets in an ODI. In only his 2nd match for Australia, his recent innings will surely rank as one of the most exciting maiden hundreds by anyone in ODIs.

Interestingly Stoinis and Chulani met whilst the latter was the official peak performance and mental conditioning expert for the Kings XI Punjab team during the IPL. The result? Stoinis won two Man Of The Match awards and hired Chulani as his peak performance coach.

Anand Chulani who spent time with distinguished international success coach, Anthony Robbins, has worked intimately with individual champions in sports business and entertainment including Serena Williams, Ross Taylor. Prior to his career as a coach and speaker, Anand Chulani toured with Russell Peters as one of the “gurus of comedy”, acted in Hollywood movies and TV shows opposite stars like Jeff Goldblum and George Clooney and was the first Indian to ever write for an American sitcom, the Simpsons & Goodness Gracious Me.

Anand Chulani states, "I met Marcus when we worked together at Kings XI Punjab and I knew he was a champion. I am incredibly grateful to our coach and to the franchise and owners for an opportunity to work with such a talented and committed player. He has everything to succeed. If I can play a small part in helping him actualize who he was born to be, then it would be my honour. This is just the start of bigger things to come for him and I will back him all the way."

Marcus Stoinis states, "My time working with peak performance and mental conditioning coach Anand Chulani with Kings XI Punjab in the IPL has been a key moment in my career. We've continued to work since the IPL and that has helped me bring out my potential. I've always believed in myself but our work has helped me develop the mindset of a champion and a process to deliver my best. I am excited to continuing to work with him for a long time and helping my country and the Kings XI franchise win games."