BBL 2016/17: Australian stars offer alternatives to Brendon McCullum’s one-game suspension on Twitter

There was no lack of suggestions from several Australian players on what punishment McCullum could have been given instead of suspension.

McCullum’s captaincy has helped the Heat get to within touching distance of a semi-final spot

Brendon McCullum's one-game suspension in the Big Bash League for his second offence of slow over-rate certainly brought plenty of interesting debate, especially from current Australian players who came up with plenty of humorous suggestions under the hashtag #bazrules.

Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith had plenty of creative ideas as far as punishment for the former New Zealand captain was concerned, ahead of the first Australia-Pakistan ODI.

No.1: in the next game, brendan Mccullum must bat with an eye patch... #bbl06 #bazrules #patchesohoullihan — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 12, 2017

No.22: (from S.Smith) has to play the entire game with his face painted in the opposition teams colours,while wearing an eyepatch #bazrules — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 12, 2017

No.43 Not allowed inside the 30 yard circle for whole bowling innings #bazrules #BBL06 https://t.co/RmdUMpSmXz — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) January 12, 2017

Has to bowl his allotted 4 overs. #bazrules https://t.co/c8hKAiImih — Mitch Marsh (@mitchmarsh235) January 12, 2017

No. 76: not allowed to speak during the whole fielding innings.Must communicate by sign language at all times,including on the mic #bazrules — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) January 12, 2017

Brisbane Heat took six minutes more than their allowed time to complete their innings with the ball in their last encounter against the Perth Scorchers that they lost. This was the second time that they had been behind the over-rate, after falling 5.5 minutes behind in their clash agianst Hobart Hurricanes on December 30.

In their last match, Heat took 96 minutes to complete their bowling, 6 minutes over the 90-minute allowance (which amounts to an over) and since this was McCullum’s second slow over-rate offence in this tournament he will be suspended for the “next match he is available for selection in”.

With the loss of Chris Lynn to the Australian ODI squad, the loss of Brendon McCullum will be a huge blow for the Heat, who are still in a strong position to make the semi-final. They take on the Melbourne Stars on Tuesday, for which the Kiwi will be missing.

His suspension however has certainly got everyone from the commentators to cricketers to the fans talking and the hashtag #bazrules certainly makes for an entertaining read even if the suggestions are from serious to an issue that is no laughing matter for Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat, who are in second place in the standings, level on points with Perth Scorchers, who lead the way, will take on Melbourne Stars on January 17, without their captain Brendon McCullum. Their final group game is against the Melbourne Renegades on January 20 and they only need a win from one of those two games to make it to the semi-final of this year’s competition.

While there needs to be a punishment for any offence, the one-game suspension for slow over-rate certainly seems harsh, even if the same is followed in international cricket as well (albeit with different parameters). The punishment must fit the crime and there can certainly be better ways to punish a captain for slow over-rate than just suspending them but this humorous take by the Australian players shows that the banter amongst international stars doesn’t fade away after retirement.