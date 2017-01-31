India vs Bangladesh 2017: Jayant Yadav and Wriddhiman Saha return to Test squad

Indian selectors, led by MSK Prasad, announced the 16-member Indian squad that will take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test match.

Virat Kohli and co. will hope to continue their good run in Tests

Indian selectors led by MSK Prasad announced the 16-member Indian squad that will take on Bangladesh in a one-off Test match that begins in Hyderabad on February 9.

Abhinav Mukund earned a recall to the Indian Test team after a gap of 6 years at the expense of Parthiv Patel, who was excluded from the 16-man squad.

There were no major surprises in the Virat Kohli-led Indian team that will have the services of vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who is back after being dropped from the T20I squad that faced England. Also making their return to the squad are Jayant Yadav, Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha.

There were a lot of arguments over the wicketkeeper for the series as Parthiv Patel did a good job against England in the absence of Saha, who made a grand comeback from a thigh injury by scoring an unbeaten 203 in the Irani Trophy against Gujarat.

Last week, Prasad stated that Saha would be the first-choice keeper, in spite of coming back from an injury, and the Bengal gloveman was included in the 16-member squad that also features Abhinav Mukund as the reserve opener.

Mohammad Shami, who suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of the last two Tests against England and the subsequent limited-overs leg, is not included in the squad, as the pacer is still recovering from the injury and the selectors don't want to rush his return.

Karun Nair, who became only the second Indian batsman to score a 300, in the last Test match India played, is included in the squad, but it is unlikely that he will get a place in the XI as Rahane is back and is certain to bat at No. 5.

Extra Cover: India vs Bangladesh Test postponed to February 9

The squad also features opener Murali Vijay, all-rounder Jayant Yadav and Umesh Yadav. Vijay (shoulder) and Jayant (hamstring) were nursing injuries that they sustained in the Test series against England but made a comeback for their respective teams in the ongoing inter-zonal T20 tournament. Umesh Yadav returns to the Test squad after he was dropped from the T20I side. India’s spin twins R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are also included in the squad after they were rested for the T20I series.

The selectors could have taken a bold call and rewarded the likes of Shahbaz Nadeem, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and others for their performances in the Indian domestic season but nevertheless, it is a strong squad that has been named.

Earlier today, the selection meeting was delayed because BCCI joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary has been barred from convening the meeting and CEO Rahul Johri took up the role from Mumbai through video conferencing.

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma,Amit Mishra, Abhinav Mukund