India's 2003 World Cup Squad: Where Are They Now?

India reached the final of the 2003 World Cup where they lost to Australia.

25 Jan 2017

A year after India’s historic win at the Natwest Series in England in 2002, they battled against the odds to reach the finals of the World Cup in 2003 in South Africa. They ended up losing to Australia in the final, but Sourav Ganguly’s warriors will always be remembered for their heroics in the tournament.

Out of the 15 member squad, there are only four who are currently active on the international circuit. In this article, we take a look at what the members of the 2003 World Cup are currently doing.

# 1 Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, who is widely regarded as the God of cricket was the man of the tournament of the 2003 World Cup. Apart from the final against Australia, Sachin performed well with the bat in all almost every match and took India to a victory on multiple occasions. He was the top run-getter in the tournament as he amassed 673 runs in 11 innings at an average of 61.18 with 6 half-centuries and one century to his name.

After the 2003 World Cup, Sachin continued to be India’s go-to batsman in all formats and broke the record of scoring the maximum number of runs in Tests and ODIs. He also became the first batsman to score 100 centuries in international cricket. He ended up as the 2nd highest run-scorer in the 2011 World Cup as well where India were victorious. He is currently the mentor of the Mumbai Indians side in the IPL.

#2 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag was far from his ferocious best in the 2003 World Cup in South Africa. Prior to the tournament, he was tried out at different batting positions and he finally cemented his position as an opener in 2002. His performances were below par in the World Cup as he ended up with only 299 runs in 11 matches at an average of 27.18

It was only after the 2003 World Cup where we got a glimpse of the real Sehwag. He became an integral part of the Indian squad right until the 2011 World Cup and formed the best ever partnership with Sachin Tendulkar at the top of the order. To date, he is the only Indian to have scored two triple centuries in Tests. He is currently extremely active on Twitter and was appointed as the head of cricket operations and strategy for the Kings XI Punjab side in the IPL.