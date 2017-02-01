IPL Auctions 2017: 5 England players who could start a bidding war

The England players have become match-winners against the white ball.

01 Feb 2017

Over the years there has been a frosty relationship between the Indian Premier League and the England Cricket Board, which has prevented the participation of the English players in the cash-rich tournament. However, things have been quite different ever since Andrew Strauss took over the mantle of the ECB, as he has allowed the players to participate in many overseas leagues all around the world.

The IPL is one such tournament wherein the players fall head over heels to participate as it gives them the opportunity to not only be a part of one big gala event, but it also allows them to get used to Indian conditions. Owing to the experience received in the tournament, many players and many teams find themselves more at ease when they tour the subcontinent, something which was not very common in the last decade.

Also, the current England team is probably one of the best when it comes down to white-ball cricket and their tremendous transformation from an obsolete outfit in 2015 World Cup to a power packed one currently deserves a lot of attention. The players who have come in have sizzled all over the world with their ability and audacity and thus it would take no one by surprise if few of these players prove to be hot cakes at this year’s auctions.

Here in this list, we take a look at 5 England players who could potentially start a bidding war.

#5 Chris Woakes

Chris Woakes has been a much-improved player

The right arm seam bowling all-rounder has been one of the most improved cricketers over the past 15 years and has been a prolific performer for the three lions across all three formats. He takes the new ball and has the ability to swing it early on which allows him to pick up wickets in the powerplay.

Also, with the old ball he nails his yorkers perfectly and can contain run scoring, and these two skills make him a complete package which would allow him to get into any team in the shortest format.

Apart from all his ability with the ball, he is a very handy batsman lower down the order and can use the long handle to great effect. He has improved a lot against spin bowling and this holds him in great stead come the actions.

Teams who would look to get him: Kolkata Knight Riders, Rising Pune Supergiants and Kings XI Punjab

Bowling Matches Runs Wickets Best Bowling Average Economy Strike rate 87 2245 86 4/21 26.10 8.10 19.3