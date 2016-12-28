It will be unbelievable to represent Australia says Johan Botha

Botha last played for South Africa in 2012

by Debdoot Das News 28 Dec 2016, 19:40 IST

Botha helped his side beat Perth Scorchers on Tuesday

Former South African T20 captain Johan Botha says it would be quite “unbelievable” to represent Australia after becoming a citizen of the country in November.

The off-spinner was born in Johannesburg but has been in Australia for the last four years playing for South Australia, Adelaide Strikers and now the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

He was also instrumental in winning Sixers the game on Tuesday night over the Perth Scorchers and national selection for him could be just around the corner.

“It would be unbelievable,” Botha was quoted by the CA website when asked what it would mean to represent Australia at the highest level.

“It’s a team I’ve watched for a long time, especially growing up when South Africa didn’t play international cricket. Australia was my favourite team to watch. To do that I think it would feel a little bit unreal but we’ll have to wait and see,” he said.

However, Botha knows his fate is in the hands of Cricket Australia and all he can do is to keep on producing great performances.

“I suppose there might be a chance, a very slim chance and as long as there’s that there’s a little chance. But it’s up to Cricket Australia,” he said.

“I just need to hopefully help the Sixers win some games and if it comes my way, great, if it doesn’t then I’m going to give the Sixers everything I’ve got, hopefully, put a good tournament together a few more performances like this.”

The T20 Internationals versus Sri Lanka at the end of the summer is the likeliest opportunity for Botha to wear the coveted yellow and green jersey but national selector says he would not be a bad choice for the national team when they travel to India for a four-Test series in 2017.

“I'd say he's an unusual off-spinner,” Waugh said on Channel Ten Sport on Tuesday. “He's not the sort of guy who gets drift away, he'll more angle it into the right-hander. So he's obviously got a different sort of release and a different grip. A little bit unusual. Tell you what, he wouldn't be the worst in India would he?”

Botha featured in five Test matches for South Africa from 2006 to 2010 for 8 wickets. He has also played 78 ODIs and 40 T20Is for the Proteas. If Botha did earn selection for Australia he would become just the 27th player to represent two nations in one of the cricket’s three formats.

