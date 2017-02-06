Kane Williamson gives Australia some useful tips ahead of their India tour

The Kiwis were plundered during their tour of India last year.

New Zealand skipper gives some handy tips.

What’s the story?

Having played against India last year, Kane Williamson believes that Australia, in the upcoming Test matches are in for a tough challenge against a team that is currently ranked number one in the ICC Test Rankings.

Sharing his experience on the arduous Indian conditions, Williamson said, “It’s a very tough place to tour. Australia are a very good side and they will have to adapt quickly and well. It also depends on the surfaces they may come up against. The toss is quite important as well.”

In case you didn’t know...

Australia have lost their last nine Tests in Asia and have won just a single match in their last nine Test series in India. Given that India is all geared up, Williamson believes that Australia needs to buckle up too.

Pune, Ranchi and Dharamshala are set to be three of the hosts during the four-match Test series starting on February 23rd. These three grounds have never hosted a Test before.

The heart of the matter

Kane Williamson has relevant piece of advice for the Australian team who are facing the world’s top-ranked Test team on their soil. The Australian Test squad which recently took part in the trans-Tasman ODI series will fly directly from Auckland to Dubai on 6th to take part in an intra-squad three-day game.

Williamson also hoped that the Aussies give the hosts a good fight and felt that analysing the conditions and the surface will be the key.

What’s next?

India has 13 Test matches at home this summer and the surfaces have been very unpredictable so far. Aaron Finch who was the stand-in skipper during the recent ODI series assured Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell and Shaun Marsh would be prepared for the competition.

For the fast bowlers such as Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood, the confidence picked up from ODI series against New Zealand will serve them well to face the challenging sub-continental pitches.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Australian team, which has been unimpressive in their Test matches in the subcontinent will be all ears for any advice. The intra-squad games, the Aussies hope will help in some ways to get themselves prepared to challenge India on their soil.

The Aussies have always been a side that have put up a fierce fight against the Men in Blue. And with the Aussies leaving no stones unturned to eke out the best from within, we all hope that this will lead to some great cricket this summer.