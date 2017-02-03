Learn from Indian batsmen, says Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell urges his team to learn from the way the Indians play spin bowling.

Glenn Maxwell wants to cement his spot at No.6 in the Test team.

What’s the story?

Glenn Maxwell, the Australian all-rounder who is eyeing a permanent spot at No. 6 in the Test side, believes that being versatile against spin is the key against India. Maxwell is of the opinion that to combat Indian spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja with just one strategy is dangerous to the team.

“I’m not sure it’s a place you ever are really comfortable. It’s a place where you’ve got to work so hard to get your runs, and you’ve got to have different strategies at different times of a game. You cannot go in there with just one strategy and stick to it. You’ve got to be adaptable and you’ve got to be able to change your game almost mid-innings,” said the 28-year-old to cricket.com.au.

Extra Cover: Shane Watson believes Glenn Maxwell can provide the x-factor for Australia against India

In case you didn’t know...

England star batsman, Kevin Pietersen had a piece of advice to share with the Australian team ahead of their Test series in India. He advised them to combat spin or not to take part in the series.

Maxwell, who is currently playing the Chappel-Hadlee series against New Zealand is waiting in the wings to take the vacant No. 6 spot in the Test side. Having only played three Tests in his career, Maxwell is looking forward to cement his spot in the Test team of Australia.

The heart of the matter

According to Maxwell, even the Indian batsmen use various methods to play spin from sweeping, to using their feet and to playing off the back foot. He is also very hopeful that Australia can do a similar thing and adapt to the Indian spin force.

Maxwell who wants to cement his position in the Test side urged the team to learn the tact of playing against spin from the Indian batsmen. He also puts forth his opinion that having a single plan against Indian spin will not give them results. He also said that the series against the No. 1 Test team is the “real test”.

What’s next?

The India vs Australia Test series is scheduled to start on 23rd of February. With Australia visiting the sub-continent and the team previously showing their vulnerability to spin in the tour of Sri Lanka, Maxwell’s advice could help his team-mates.

Extra Cover: India will be geared up for Bangladesh and Australia, says Karun Nair

Australia are second in the ICC Test rankings following their whitewash at home against Pakistan.

Sportskeeda’s take

Both Australia and India seem to be doing their homework to the best of their ability before the much-awaited Test series. India have an incredible recent record at home and Australia will have to prepare themselves mentally and physically to battle against the likes of Ashwin and co.