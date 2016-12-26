Mark Nicholas rushed to hospital midway through Test match

Mark Nicholas is one of the most recognizable voices in cricket

There were a number of talking points as Australia and Pakistan squared off for the traditional boxing day Test at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, but none more so that the sad news of Mark Nicholas being taken to the hospital while on duty.

59-year-old Mark is one of the voices of cricket with a career spanning nearly two decades in the commentary box now. Working for Channel Nine during Australia’s home season, he was taken to a local hospital after he was carried off on a stretcher while he was off-air on day 1 of the second Test.

He took part in commentary duties for the first half of the day but after complaining of an abdominal pain, he was taken away after the lunch break. He was said to be sweating profusely and visibly struggling before being attended to.

A spokesperson for Channel Nine confirmed the news, saying, “During a break today, Mark Nicholas had some abdominal pains. He has gone to hospital for appropriate checks.”

Tom Malone, Channel Nine’s cricket head accompanied Mark to the hospital, where he confirmed that Mark was stable and that he was undergoing further tests.

Former Australian cricketer and Channel Nine colleague Michael Slater provided an update about Mark’s condition during the tea break.

“Normally Mark Nicholas would be sitting here at this time of the day. Just to let you know, he’s fallen ill with abdominal pains and he’s been taken to hospital for testing. I’m aware it is out there online, so we will keep you up-to-date with the latest news when we receive it. So we wish him well.” he said.

Before making a seamless transition to the commentary box, Mark had a prodigious career, even though he never represented England in international cricket. In his first-class career, he scored a remarkable 18,000 runs with 36 centuries and 81 half-centuries.

Here’s wishing him a speedy recovery.