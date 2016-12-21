Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2016: Test batsman of the year

Who was better?

2016 was a great year for Test Cricket, and it dished out many memorable performances by many players from across teams.

However, the year reiterated the point that Teams were much more dominant at home but were a no show when they travelled abroad.

India led the way by remaining an unbeatable unit right throughout the year. A young team was led brilliantly by Virat Kohli who himself was buoyed by the responsibility and churned out one match-defining innings after another.

South Africa put aside all their woes and hammered Australia in their own backyard to seal a memorable series win.

The successful teams identified the players and backed them to the hilt, and more often than not these players repaid the faith.

It was a great year for the batsmen as they took advantage of flat batting surfaces and amassed scores for fun.

Sportskeeda ran a poll in a bid to identify the best Test batsman and the results are a just reflection of the impact of these players on the game.

Read on to find out who made it into the Top 5 list.