India vs England 3rd T20I Stats: Chahal bowls astonishing dream spell against England

All the numbers from the final T20I between India and England at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

RCB’s wonder boy Yuzvendra Chahal created havoc at his favourite hunting ground, sending the English batsmen packing with an astonishing spell, the first time an Indian has picked up six wickets in a T20I game. Before Chahal’s dream spell, the Indian middle-order clicked together, motoring India past 200 en route to their fifth biggest T20I total. Despite early hiccups in the form of Virat Kohli, and then KL Rahul, the combination of Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni, coupled with a quickfire knock from Yuvraj Singh, made sure that India went past 200, a par score at the run-feast that the Chinnaswamy surface is.

0 - India has never won a T20I by a bigger margin in India. This is India’s biggest T20I win at home, and their second best in terms of runs, beating the previous margin of 69 against Sri Lanka.

1 - Dhoni’s first 50 in T20Is - his previous best was 48* against Australia.

1 – India became the first side to come from one-nil down to win a three-match T20I series thrice. Australia has done it twice.

2 - Second most number of deliveries (36) faced by MS Dhoni in a T20I innings.

2 – This is the second worst eight wicket collapse in cricket history. The worst was NZ’s 8 wickets for 5 runs against Australia in 1946.

3 - Sixes hit by Suresh Raina in a powerplay, the second most by an Indian in a powerplay. Virender Sehwag hit four sixes in a T20I against New Zealand in 2009.

4 - Number of times Virat Kohli has got run-out in a T20I game. He got out in the second over of the Indian innings.

5 - India’s fifth highest score in T20Is. Their best is 244-6 against West Indies at Florida last year.

6- Number of wickets taken by Yuzvendra Chahal, the most number of wickets by an Indian in T20I cricket. The previous best was by Ashwin: 4-1-8-4.

7 - Only seven international players have hit more sixes than Suresh Raina in T20Is.

8 - The eight consecutive unbeaten series for Virat Kohli as captain. It started with the drawn Test against Bangladesh in 2015.

10 - Ten years after his T20I debut, MS Dhoni finally got his first T20I fifty. He made his T20I debut in December 2006.

12 - Second most number of sixes hit by India against England in T20Is. They have hit more than 12 just once, during THAT World T20 match in 2007.

19 yrs 120 days - Rishabh Pant became the youngest Indian debutant in T20Is

63 - Suresh Raina’s highest score in a T20I in India.

66 – Most innings to score maiden 50 in T20Is – Dhoni took 66 innings to get his first, beating the previous record held by Gary Wilson.

250: 250th T20 six for Suresh Raina - He’s now hit 252 sixes - the second-most for India behind Rohit Sharma (254)

2096 at Chinnaswamy: Kohli became the only batsman to score more than 2000+ runs in T20s at one particular ground