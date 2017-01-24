Steven Smith and David Warner at odds over Australia's batting strategy in India

While Australian skipper preaches defence, opener wants to go on an all-out attack against India's bowlers.

by Ram Kumar News 24 Jan 2017, 20:33 IST

Warner and Smith might have different approaches to counter India’s bowling attack

What’s the story?

With the India tour less than a month away, the Australian camp seem to be at odds regarding their batting strategy for the series. While skipper Steven Smith has called upon his batsmen to trust their defence and bat for long periods of time, influential opener David Warner wants to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

“I think we have been guilty in the past of saying, ‘A ball is going to have your name on it, so get them before one gets you’. To be honest with you, that's rubbish. I think if your defence is good and you back that, then the one that has got your name on it generally spins past the bat or does too much. So get that out of your mind. Everyone in our team has got the shots, but get yourself in. Things get easier, and then be willing to go big,” Smith was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

On the other hand, Warner felt, “I have to keep playing my way and our way as Australian cricketers. Boof (coach Darren Lehmann) is a massive fan of taking the game on and trying to win from every situation. Early on in your innings, you're not going to move your feet as much and they might not hit their lines and lengths straight away. Especially my first six balls, I try and look to hit a boundary instead of trying to leave them.”

In case you didn’t know...

Ahead of the trip to India, the Australian players will have a pre-series training camp in Dubai to get acclimatised to Asian conditions. While former England spinner Monty Panesar has been helping a few of them prepare at the Centre of Excellence in Brisbane, erstwhile Indian all-rounder Sridharan Sriram will mentor the squad during the series.

The heart of the matter

Australia are on a nine-match losing streak in Test matches in the subcontinent with their previous trip to India ending in a 0-4 whitewash. Their last Test win on Indian soil came way back in 2004.

The selectors have named a squad packed with spinners and all-rounders. Needless to say, their batting fortunes largely depend on the senior duo of Smith and Warner. The captain has also asked the attacking opener to take a cue from triple-centurion Karun Nair and register massive scores. However, the left-hander’s highest Test score outside Australia stands at just 145.

What’s next?

Australia’s practice camp at the ICC Academy in Dubai is set to begin shortly. Having been rested for the upcoming Chappell-Hadlee ODIs in New Zealand, Warner will join the training sessions straightaway. However, Smith and the other players named in both squads would be able to kick start their Test preparation only after February 5.

The Test series against India is scheduled to get going on February 23.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Considering India’s varied bowling attack, different plans may be needed to counter each of them. Batsmen like Warner and Glenn Maxwell thrive on their attacking instincts and any attempts to tinker with this playing style could lead to adverse results. However, others including skipper Smith might want to adapt their game depending on the match situation.