Tom Moody issues grave warning to Australian team ahead of India tour

The former Australian all rounder explains why Virat Kohli's India are almost unbeatable at home.

by Ram Kumar News 28 Dec 2016, 09:37 IST

India will be eager to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that they had lost in 2014

Australia’s next Test assignment after the ongoing Pakistan series will see them participate in a 4-match affair in India. Going by the Indian team’s imposing record on home soil, former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody has predicted a ‘very messy’ tour for Steven Smith’s rebuilding side.

India are currently the number one Test team in the world and enjoy a 15-point advantage over the second-placed Aussies. They are also on a ruthless streak of 18 unbeaten Tests as well as five consecutive series victories which in all probability should extend further.

On the other hand, Australia have lost their last two series including a 0-3 whitewash in Sri Lanka. Their recent record in Asia does not make for a pretty picture – 9 successive losses in the continent with a 0-4 humiliation in their previous trip to India.

“I think the Australia team has a lot of areas it needs to continue to develop. I will be holding my breath when this team jumps on the big bird and heads to India. It's going to be messy, very messy," Moody said on Macquarie Radio.

In the recently completed series against England, Virat Kohli’s Indian team cruised to a 4-0 victory on the back of solid batting and adaptable bowling. While their skipper is placed at second in the ICC rankings for batsmen, the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja hog the top two positions for themselves in the bowlers’ rankings.

Speaking to Fairfax Media, Moody elaborated, “Not only Australia, England have just experienced it – it's (India’s) a very, very difficult place to win. I think Australia, in the position it is now, reinventing itself as a Test side, are going to go there with a huge mountain to climb. India have endless batsmen that can pile on runs and they have got two spinners that do it better than anyone else in the world in those conditions.”

India and Australia have been competing for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from 1996 onwards. In the recent past, the cup has often gone to the home team as evidenced by 13 straight losses for the visiting sides from 2008 to 2014.

The 2-1 victory in 2004 is Australia’s last series victory on Indian soil. Since then, India have lost only one series at home against all opposition sides and are yet to be defeated in a Test match in their den from January 2013.

During the previous series between the two sides, the Aussies claimed the 4-match series at home by a 2-0 margin. Interestingly, only five players from that series are certain starters in the current Australian team.

India will play Bangladesh in a solitary Test in Hyderabad before the 4-match series against Australia begins on February 23rd in Pune. The next three games will be held in Bengaluru, Ranchi and Dharamsala.