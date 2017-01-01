Top 5 highest year-end averages for runs scored across all formats

Cricket is a batsman's game? These gentlemen certainly have made it look so.

Krishna Sripada 01 Jan 2017

Mohammad Yousuf was at his majestic best in 2006

In a previous article, we went through the top run-scorers of 2016 across all formats in international cricket. Virat Kohli aced it and nearly made it to the top 5 run-scorers in a calendar year, of all time. He fell a few runs short of countryman Rahul Dravid. Nevertheless, Virat Kohli has broken into another hallowed list.

We compiled a list of batsman who ended the year on enviable averages, considering their runs in all international formats. High averages in such a list is tough considering that in the shorter format of the game, getting out is common when batsmen go in search of quick runs. Maintaining a sublime average in such a scenario is extremely difficult.

The top 5 in the list of batsman with the highest averages for runs scored across all formats changes based on our qualifications.

If the qualification mark is 1000 runs, Kohli (2595 at 86.50 in 2016) is at No. 5 and only Michael Hussey (1214 at 101.16 in 2005) made a T20 appearance to also appear in the list. The top 2 in that list – Sir Garfield Sobers (1299 runs at 144.3 in 1958) and Don Bradman (1025 at 113.88 in 1948) - are there thanks to their Test performances.

Virat Kohli is the only player there to have scored more than 2000 runs. And then there are those extra heaps of runs he added in the IPL we haven’t even considered. Hussey played just the lone T20I, when he ended the year 2005 at a breath-taking 100+ average, making it to this list. Sir Viv Richards is fourth (1926 at 91.71 in 1976) on this list. Mind you it is a little unfair to compare batsmen across eras.

If the qualification mark is 1500 runs, Kohli climbs to No.2 behind the great Sir Vivian Richards, who is fourth on the previous list. Sachin Tendulkar (1766 at 84.09 in 2010), Shivnarine Chanderpaul (1567 at 78.35 in 2007) and Michael Clarke (2251 at 77.62 in 2012) complete this list.

But, in this list, to make it contemporary and compare batsmen of similar eras, we keep the qualification mark at 2000 runs in a calendar year. Only Sachin Tendulkar’s average of 68.67 for his 2541 runs in 1998 and Brian Lara’s average of 67.60 for his 2028 runs in 1995 make it to the top 10 of this list from the previous millennium. (Stats courtesy: Cricinfo)

Here are the top 5:

#5 Mohammad Yousuf – 69.57 (2006)

Yousuf made cricketing history in 2006 scoring 9 Test tons. He didn’t add to that tally in ODIs. Nevertheless, his overall strike-rate was just as impressive as his average. Yousuf scored 2435 runs that year. Only six times has a Pakistan batsman scored more than 2000 runs in a calendar year. Yousuf did it thrice. That says a lot about the man. There was a double ton too, and unfortunately, three 190s and a 97 showing Yousuf was even better than what the stats suggest and the stats suggest quite a lot.

The 202 at Lord’s against England was probably the highlight of the year, to help Pakistan draw the Test against England. He went on to have a great series but Pakistan nevertheless, lost 0-3, the last Test ending controversially. In all, Yousuf has 17300 career runs at 45.52, making him the 18th highest run-getter across all formats in cricket.