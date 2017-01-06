Top 5 Test innings of 2016

The best batting performances of 2016 in the longest format of the game

by Umaima Saeed Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 22:11 IST

Test cricket in 2016 got a fresh lease of life in various ways. It also saw some extraordinary knocks which created new records. Azhar Ali of Pakistan scored the first triple hundred of the year and Joe Root scored a magnificent 254.

In 2016, there were multiple world class innings in International cricket in the longest format of the game but there were few that stood out. Let us take a look at them.

#1 Karun Nair (India) 303* v England at Chennai, Dec 16-20, 2016

It was only Karun Nair’s third Test in which he scored a triple century

2016 will be the most memorable year of Karun Nair’s cricket career for years to come. He scored the highest individual Test score of 2016 right towards the end of the year. Playing in just his third Test, the 24-year-old Karun Nair smashed a triple century in the fifth and final Test match of the of the India-England series.

The hosts needed to score big after England scored 477 in their first innings. Nair, who came in at No. 5, looked a little unsettled in the beginning, but once he reached his maiden hundred, he batted without any fear. He played all kinds of sweep, deployed the upper-cut, and drove magnificently to become the second Indian to score a triple hundred after Virender Sehwag.

Nair was batting on 71 when he began the fourth day and went on to score 232 more runs in a single day’s play before the home team declared. The triple century also helped India post its highest ever Test score – 759-7- and bowl England out for 207 to win the match by an innings and 75 runs.