5 reasons why MS Dhoni should continue playing till the 2019 World Cup

He might be pushing 38 by the time the next World Cup arrives, but MS Dhoni's still has a lot to offer to Indian cricket.

Aadya Sharma 17 Jan 2017

He’s 35. He has lost his touch. He is not the best anymore.



While an assault of brickbats is always in the offing when he falters, there is no denying his unmatched prowess to turn the match around at will. He’s been India’s most successful captain, and he has never followed convention. There are few who come close to having left as massive as an imprint, and as lasting a legacy, in one decade as Mahendra Singh Dhoni has for Indian cricket.

Here are five reasons why he should continue till the 2019 World Cup:



No keeper ready to replace him

Dhoni was never quick or athletic - he’s a solid stumper who grabs almost certainly everything that comes his way, without diving around. His stumpings, however, are still top-notch, as is his movement behind the wicket.



At 19, Rishabh Pant can smack the cricket ball like few others his age. He’s clearly been earmarked to replace Dhoni, but he’s too precocious a talent to lose to impulsive selection. Despite his clean hitting ( he sits and sweeps pacers for sixes), Pant still needs to be tested properly before he makes his foray into international cricket.