Zaheer Abbas feels current Australian team the weakest, Pakistan can win the series

So near and yet so far for Pakistan in the first Test

After Pakistan demonstrated a rock-solid show against Australia in the first Test, the former Pakistan skipper Zaheer Abbas feels that the current Australian cricket team lacks quality and is the weakest he has seen. As reported by Daily Duniya, he expressed that he felt that Pakistan, in fact, has a genuine chance to turn the tables around and can make history.

The former ICC President was full of praise for the performance of the team which fell just 39 runs short of clinching the victory in the first Test at Gabba. He felt that the team needs to lift its bowling and fielding standards and improve their overall performance to be able to cross the line.

Abbas was also critical of the Australian team’s performance after they almost lost the Test match even after dominating it for the majority of the time. The Kangaroos, he felt, lack discipline and composure and shouldn't get complacent at any point of time. Abbas also opined that the Pakistani team is known for its unpredictable game where they change the course of the match anytime through their confidence and performance.

Pakistan capable of comeback

The 69-year-old didn’t mince his words and said that this performance will boost the morale of the Pakistan team even after they lost the match. There is always a chance of a comeback and the team can comfortably clinch the series by winning the remaining Tests.

Earlier in the match, Australia put up a strong batting display scoring 429 runs in the first innings courtesy sensational centuries from Steven Smith and Peter Handscomb. Australian bowlers then breathed fire with the ball and destroyed Pakistan batting line-up forcing it to collapse on a meagre 142.

Coming into the second innings, Australia put up a target of 490 runs for Pakistan to chase which seemed unachievable at one point of time considering Pakistan’s poor performance in the first innings.

However, Pakistan batted with grit and determination and gave a tough fight to Australia before eventually falling 39 runs short of the mammoth total. Asad Shafiq was the star of the Pakistan innings after he scored a magnificent 137 displaying exemplary batting technique and remarkable temperament.

Both teams will now face each other in the 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground which starts from December 26, 2016.

Also read: Ravindra Jadeja leapfrogs to second spot as Karun Nair & KL Rahul also surge up in latest ICC rankings