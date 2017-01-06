5 best attacks in Top 5 European Leagues midway through the 2016/17 season

While Barcelona and Real Madrid are the usual suspects, AS Monaco have been the surprise package this season

@sunaadh by Sunaadh Sagar Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 19:08 IST

Robert Lewandowski has been superb for Bayern Munich this season

The 2016/17 season has been a veritable goal-fest, with multiple scoring records tumbling. The Premier League has witnessed the most goals, with 571 scored after 20 rounds, while the Serie A has had 500 goals scored before the winter break. Ligue 1’s 478 goals are closely followed by La Liga’s 468 goals, with the Bundesliga’s 391 goals resulting in 2408 goals scored across Europe’s Top 5 leagues.

Here are the 5 best attacks in Europe at the midway point, statistically.

Stats accurate up to January 6th, 2016

#5 Bayern Munich – Bundesliga – GPG = 2.37

RB Leipzig have occupied top spot in the Bundesliga for much of the season, but Bayern Munich have resumed normal service right before the winter break. The Bavarians overwhelmed their closest rivals with a 3-0 hammering of Leipzig, throwing down the gauntlet to the rest of the league.

Bayern have scored the most goals in the Bundesliga this season, and also have the best defence in all the Top 5 European Leagues. It’s no wonder, given that they have scored 38 goals in 16 games at a rate of 2.37 goals per game. Dortmund are the closest challengers, with 35 goals in as many games.

The German champions have been a supremely creative side under Carlo Ancelotti, as they have created a stunning 235 chances in the league this year, with 45% shot accuracy. Robert Lewandowski leads the way with 12 goals for Bayern, while Franck Ribery and Thomas Muller lead the assists chart with 5 each.