5 of the funniest moments from last week in football

From an entire community that seems to have just woken up to Turkey's hottest meme to haircuts and racing birds, we've got it all covered.

31 Jan 2017

Salt Bae!

What an amazing week of football we’ve just witnessed – as we can expect to do pretty much every week now that we’re getting into the business end of the season and pressure catches up with some of the best in the business.

The wind has been blamed for the result of a football match, an unbeaten streak has continued in spite of defeat, and goals haven’t been awarded in spite of the ball making it several inches past the line.

The community of football players as a whole seems to have finally stumbled upon the popular internet meme “Salt bae”, that is actually Turkish chef Nusret Gokce – who’s all set to cash in on his internet fame by opening a restaurant in New York – and has adopted his signature move as an easy celebration.

Sorry Bastian Schweinsteiger, your thoughtful tribute to Federer’s Australian Open triumph just can’t match up to the humour quotient of our list this week.

#5) Eljero Elia and Dirk Kuyt do the salt bae celebration

First on our list of salt bae celebrations are Eljero Elia and Dirk Kuyt from Feyenoord who despatched NEC 4 – 0 last weekend to maintain their 5 point lead at the top of the Eredivisie. This was clearly part of their pre-match preparations as the celebration came out twice, first after Elia had assisted Steven Berghuis’ opener for their side and again when Kuyt assisted Elia to double the lead.

Not the most elegant tribute to the meme, but funny nonetheless.

Although one wonders if Feyenoord manager Sven van Beek disagrees, hauling off Elia at the beginning of the second half to pre-empt any further tributes.