5 realistic destinations for Antoine Griezmann in summer transfer window of 2017

Antoine Griezmann has more or less agreed to the fact that he’ll be moving in the summer. With talks of Manchester United already having made an arrangement – which broke suspiciously quickly after their 1-1 draw against Hull – there are only a few clubs left in the world who could take over from there.

The 25-year-old is going to cost a lot of money. Not Paul Pogba-esque kind of money but a lot of money nonetheless. Apart from Real Madrid – who seemingly have a gentleman’s agreement not to buy players from Atletico Madrid – Griezmann could move anywhere in Europe to join one of the big guns. Especially the ones who could compete for the UEFA Champions League.

Here’s looking at five clubs in the world that could realistically afford and thus bid for Antoine Griezmann in the summer:

#1 Manchester United

Mourinho will look to bloster his squad further in the coming summer

There’s a lot of talk about Antoine Griezmann’s supposed bromance with compatriot Paul Pogba and that links him with a move to Old Trafford. Weird. But, Jose Mourinho’s side remains one of the richest clubs in the world and have the kind of money to afford any player in the world – barring those two La Liga aliens.

The Portuguese manager has said this last month that he’s going to buy a lot in the summer to further ‘fix’ the squad. And given Manchester United are the lowest goalscorers in the top seven of the Premier League – Everton included – it feels logical that he’ll target one of the most prolific goalscorers in Europe.

The Frenchman scored 32 goals in 54 appearances for Atletico Madrid last season and already has 15 goals this time around meaning he’s one of the best finishers in the game. While he’ll cost a fortune for Manchester United and they’ll probably have to make up for it by signing safety pin and goat cheese partners, he’ll add an element to their attack they haven’t had since they lost Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid in 2009.