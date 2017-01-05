EPL 2016/17: 5 Talking Points from Matchweek 20

Five defining moments from an action-packed week in football.

@m0ni_dutta by Monishankar Dutta Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jan 2017, 11:35 IST

Dele Alli’s double strike handed Spurs victory over rivals Chelsea

It was another action-packed week in the English Premier League which saw goals, surprises, red cards and much more. The highlight of Matchweek 20 was Spurs’ victory over bitter rivals Chelsea. The refereeing was also a point of contention in a week which saw 3 red cards and 4 penalties.

Let’s take a look at some important matches, results and event that transpired in Matchweek 20 of the Premier League.

#1 Tottenham end Chelsea’s thirteen-match winning streak

Last time when Chelsea met Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane they ended Spurs’ dream of winning the title. They also ended Spurs’ 11 match unbeaten streak in the Premier League when they met six weeks ago. But this time around it was Mauricio Pochettino’s side who prevented the West Londoners from bettering the 13-match winning streak set by Arsenal in 2002.

Chelsea looked second best from the start as Tottenham matched their rival’s formation and pressed high up the pitch. Blues forwards, Eden Hazard and Diego Costa, rarely got on the ball as the three man Spurs defence marked them tightly.

Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama bossed the midfield along with the wing backs. But it was Alli, who struck on either side of the half-time that ensured Spurs’ victory. He has scored 2 goals in each of his last 3 games and 7 goals in last 4 appearances.

Two of the best opportunities for Chelsea fell to Eden Hazard who failed hit the target on both occasions. It was only the second time the league-leaders failed to score in a Premier League match this season - incidentally, both were in North London.

The lead for Chelsea at the top of the table was cut short to 5 points as a result of the defeat. The victory enabled Spurs to break into the top three ahead of Manchester City and Arsenal.