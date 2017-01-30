5 things which might happen if Bengaluru FC reach AFC Champions League Group Stages and beyond

We grab a crystal ball and look into the future as Bengaluru FC play in the AFC Champions League.

Bengaluru FC players thank the fans after the AFC Cup final

Bengaluru FC take on Al-Wehdat Sports Club of Jordan tomorrow night in the 2nd qualifying AFC Champions League, and they’re on the verge of history. Although they’re struggling in the domestic League, they have more than enough quality to put away a team on their day.

So, let’s go one step further, let’s us book them to win this one and the next Play-Off game. Why not dream? That is when things get tasty when they reach the Group stages. So here we look at five things which might happen if Bengaluru FC reaches the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

#1 First Team to reach AFC Champions League group stages

This is a given. The furthest any Indian team has reached is the AFC Champions League has been the playoff round 2, as Mohun Bagan did last year, after beating Tampines Rovers in the first playoff round.

They were schooled by Shandong Luneng Taishan F.C. (of China, who by the way have the likes of Graziano Pellèlle this year) in the second playoff round, who beat Mohun Bagan 6-0. But, Bengaluru FC, thanks to India’s superior AFC MA Ranking this year compared to previous tournaments, will be equalling the record just by playing Al-Wehdat. Reaching the Group Stages will give something to cherish for a long long time.