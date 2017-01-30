5 timely goals that changed the course of football matches

Listing the best late goals and comebacks in football in recent times.

One of the things that makes the game of football a beautiful one is the uncertainty of outcome. Throughout the 90 minutes of a football game, it is impossible to predict what the result of the match will be. A game that might seem like a foregone conclusion can very well change dramatically in the last few minutes.

Just like the SF Watches that keep track of every moment, football teams take each minute of the match into consideration with players giving their all for their respective teams. The fitness of the players are tested as they push themselves to the limits in the same manner that an SF watch endures through any physically enduring task.

Some of the late goals scored in a match go on to make a bigger impact than just changing the scoreline. Here we take a look at five such instances when late goals turned the match around.

#5 – Dejan Lovren for Liverpool against Borussia Dortmund (2016)

Dejan Lovren’s late goal against Borussia Dortmund sent Liverpool to Europa League semis in 2015/16

It is impossible to create a list of comeback goals or wins that does not involve Liverpool. The Reds, through much of their recent history, have made a habit of winning matches in the most dramatic manners. The most recent one was during their 2015/16 Europa League quarter-final tie against Borussia Dortmund.

With the first leg having ended 1-1 at the Westfalenstadion, the tie was certain to be an exciting one at Anfield. After Dortmund scored two goals within the first nine minutes, it all looked bleak for the home side, who were trailing 3-1 on aggregate. Despite Divock Origi’s 48th minute goal that pulled one back, Marco Reus’ sublime finish in the 57th made it nearly impossible for a comeback.

However, Mamadou Sakho’s header in the 77th minute gave some hope. Liverpool kept pushing and finally reaped the benefits of their resolve as Dejan Lovren rose highest to meet James Milner’s cross, thus sending Liverpool into the semi-finals and an electric Anfield into delirium.