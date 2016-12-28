Anthony Martial considering loan move to Sevilla says agent

The 20-year-old has lost his form with his playing time at Manchester United being limited

by Rohit Viswanathan News 28 Dec 2016, 16:47 IST

Martial is considering a switch to Sevilla

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial is considering a loan move to Spanish side Sevilla according to his agent. The winger has not been performing as expected this season after the wonderful debut campaign he had last year.

His underwhelming performances have also seen his minutes diminish with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard preferred ahead of the Frenchman by Jose Mourinho. Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli is interested in bringing him to Spain on loan to bolster his attacking options but United don’t seem as enthusiastic about it.

The move might still go through after his agent admitted he and Martial are considering it to get the 20-year-old regular game time. Speaking to ABCdeSevilla he said, We are studying the Sevilla option in detail. Sevilla are a very good club, are in a good position in La Liga, play in the Champions League and have a great coach. That's all I can tell you.”

Martial has played 11 games for United in the league with a return of only 1 goal. Jose Mourinho has warned the youngster that he will have to work hard to regain his place in the squad and Martial concurs.

Earlier this month he said, “This is a test I have to get through. That's the way things go when you are still developing as a player and it forms your mentality. It is difficult because the only thing you want is to get out there and help the team and you cannot do that when you are on the bench. But that is a choice I have to accept.”

Martial became the most expensive teenager last season after United spent £36 million. He scored a wonder goal on debut and took off from that point onwards. He earned a place in Didier Deschamps Euro 2016 squad but failed to impress.

Martial should follow Mkhritaryan’s example: Mourinho

Mourinho has told Martial to follow the lead of fellow teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan to try and earn back his place in the United first team. Mkhitaryan has been in fine form during the last few games for the Red Devils and has cemented his place in the first team.

"Anthony is very, very young -- people forget -- and last season Manchester United played completely differently. He was basically playing up front. The team had lots of passive ball possession, just waiting to put it into space for Anthony to go and score a goal. This season is more difficult. He needs a little bit of time to improve."

“Every player is different. I had this season a situation that was more difficult than Anthony -- Mkhitaryan. Mkhitaryan was completely open and understood the difference between me and other coaches he had. The difference between the demands of the Premier League and the Ukrainian league, or even Bundesliga: complete different philosophy of play. And he worked a lot without playing, but he worked a lot to try to reach the level.”

Martial will have a big decision to make in the next weeks on his temporary United future.