Barcelona transfer rumour: Blaugrana set to beat Chelsea in race for Bayern Munich superstar Arturo Vidal

Barcelona and Chelsea are both ready to break the bank for Arturo Vidal

Vidal’s future has been subject to intense speculation

What’s the story?

Chelsea have long been linked with a move for Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, but latest reports from Don Balon claim that the former Juventus man has set his heart on a move to Barcelona in the summer.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte managed Vidal at Juventus and is reportedly desperate to be united with his former player at Stamford Bridge. However, with Rakitic’s situation yet to be sorted at the Camp Nou, Barcelona are also on the lookout for a midfielder and have earmarked the Chilean as a perfect replacement.

In case you didn’t know...

Bayern Munich have an embarrassment of riches in the midfield area with Thiago, Javi Martinez and Renato Sanches all capable of playing in the Chilean’s positon. Renato Sanches, in particular, has impressed in training and his limited opportunities and boss Carlo Ancelotti is keen to give an extended run to the talented youngster in the first team.

While Vidal is undoubtedly one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the planet, the Bundesliga giants are ready to cash in and might be willing to sell him for a bid of about £45 million.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona have enjoyed plenty of success since Luis Enrique took over, but, his contract talks have hit a snag and it looks increasingly likely that he will leave in the summer. Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli is the favourite to take over at Camp Nou and Vidal is reportedly very keen to be reunited with the former Chile manager.

Also, with Ivan Rakitic’s future in doubt, the signing of Vidal makes perfect sense for everyone involved with the La Liga giants.

What’s next?

Arturo Vidal has been one of the most consistent performers in the Bayern Munich side and is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in world football at the moment. However, since the Bavarians have Renato Sanches, they might be willing to sell the Chilean for the right amount.

Sportskeeda's take

Vidal has worked both with Conte and Sampaoli and has enjoyed huge success with both these legendary managers. While Chelsea have arguably become the Premier League’s best team under Conte, the lure of playing at Barcelona with Messi, Neymar and Suarez might prove too much and the Chilean might end up choosing Barcelona over Chelsea in the summer transfer window.