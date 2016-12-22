Borja Valero says that “Football was fun until I arrived at Real Madrid”

Valero heads the ball away.

Fiorentina's 31-year-old Spanish midfield anchor, Borja Valero is a product of the Real Madrid youth system. Born and brought up in Spain's capital Madrid, he joined Madrid's academy when he was 11 and stayed there for nearly 9 years before graduating to Real Madrid C, and then Real Madrid B where he played 76 times in 2 years.

He couldn't make the cut to Real Madrid's A team, though, and has had a journeyman career that has seen him playing major roles at Mallorca, West Bromwich Albion, and Villareal. Now at Fiorentina for over four years – where he's had 146 appearances (and 13 goals) to his name – the Spaniard is fairly satisfied with his career. Recently, in a candid interview with La Gazzetta Dello Sport, Valero opened up about his time at Madrid.

"I enjoyed football until I played at Real Madrid".

While he said that he was blessed to have a career in football, he elaborated that rather controversial statement -

"For me at an early age, football was fun but that all changed when I joined Real Madrid at the age of 11. At that time there were about 300 kids eager to progress but sadly over 85% of them never made it. I saw much heartbreak as all the young lads wanted to make the grade" the player affirmed.

In this modern world of competitive, cut-throat, football this is a sentiment that will resonate across many of us. That heartbreak can of be disillusioning and can make you painfully aware that football is more than just a game, it is big money business as well. Not everyone can make it to professional football, and Valero considers himself lucky to have had the opportunity to play the game as a career.

Speaking further about Italian football, he was asked which Italian footballer has impressed him the most - he was quick to single out PSG superstar Marco Veratti for high praise.

Apart from football, he also touched a number of topics in his interviews and showed that he had a well-read mind and was liberal in his views. He expressed deep surprise that there were people in Spain who longed for the days of dictatorship once again, and also that he was surprised that Donald Trump won the US Elections, while also admitting that people were tired with the current state of affairs.