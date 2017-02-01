Bundesliga 2016/17: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang considering a move away from Borussia Dortmund in summer

The Dortmund MVP is tied to the club until the year 2020

What’s the story?

Borussia Dortmund fans’ worst nightmare could come true as club superstar, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has come out and stated his intentions to leave the German club in the summer.

The Gabon international has been linked with a big-money move to China and a couple of big European clubs in the last few weeks. Despite all the reports, the 27-year-old has always had his mind set on a move to Real Madrid. Speaking in an interview with French radio station RMC, Aubameyang spoke his mind about his dream destination.

"This is the question I am asking myself right now. It is a particular moment. I am fully considering a move away in the summer," he told RMC.

"Obviously, I feel very good here because of the magnificent fans. It is a big club. However, I am asking myself this question If I want to take the next step, should I not leave? Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise.”

Dodging interest from several big clubs, Dortmund have managed to hold on to their star striker in this January transfer window.

In case you didn’t know

In the last couple of seasons at Signal Iduna Park, Aubameyang has developed into a world class striker, scoring goals for fun in every other game for Borussia Dortmund. In his four seasons so far at the club, the Gabon international has racked up 100 goals in 165 appearances for the German team.

The Dortmund MVP is tied to the club until the year 2020 and is said to be worth upwards of £70 million. The Gabon international is contracted until 2020 and has 16 goals in 15 Bundesliga games this season. But it is La Liga which has caught his eye the most. The Gabon international has a goal every 98 minutes, totalling 20 goals in 23 appearances for Dortmund so far in the season.

The heart of the matter

Thanks to his deadly accuracy and an eye for goal, the 27-year-old has become a transfer target of several big football clubs. Aubameyang has professed his ambition to join Real Madrid on several occasions in the past and also revealed his grand father’s wish of him seeing him play for the La-Liga leaders.

With Aubameyang having declared his ambitions on several occasions in the past few months, his time at the Signal Iduna Park seems to be finally coming to an end. The striker has shown his potential both at the club, as well as international level and will be one of the hottest properties in Europe when the transfer reopens in the summer.

What next?

With Dortmund having made it to the last 16 of the Champions League, Aubameyang will be hoping to fire his club to a potential title win having already left way behind the race for the Bundesliga title.

Sportskeeda’s take

With his heart set on a move to Real Madrid, Aubameyang will be hoping that the Spanish club comes calling for his signature in the summer. Given the complicated situation of Karim Benzema at Madrid, Aubameyang could have a chance to pull on the Real Madrid jersey in case the club decides to part ways with the Frenchman.